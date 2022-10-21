Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
flackbroadcasting.com
TOWPD: Man accused of abandoning accident scene says he swerved to avoid critter in roadway, police say
WEBB- A man from the Western Adirondacks is faced with numerous offenses after leaving the scene of a property damage accident over the weekend in the town of Webb. Kim R. Konecny, 67, of Old Forge, NY was officially charged Saturday by Town of Webb Police Department with counts of open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, speeds not reasonable or prudent, moving from a lane unsafely and unsafe/bald tires.
flackbroadcasting.com
West Leyden Man Accused of Aggravated D.W.I.
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 51 year old West Leyden man was arrested for D.W.I early Sunday morning in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Ziggy D. Mazur with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense and Aggravated D.W.I. Per Se with No Prior: Both Class U misdemeanors. Mazur was released to a third part and the incident was pending investigation as of press time.
cnyhomepage.com
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge law office employee with Grand Larceny for theft of $27K
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports the employee of a local attorney’s office has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly falsifying paychecks to give herself bonuses, resulting in the theft of over $27,000. According to police, in early September, a local attorney’s office reported...
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
WKTV
Utica man accused of using counterfeit bills at multiple local bars
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of using counterfeit money to pay his bills at multiple bars in the city, including the Applebee’s on Horatio Street. Utica police say 58-year-old Maurice Jones bought a drink at the Applebee’s bar on Oct. 14 and paid with a $100 bill that was later discovered to be fake.
WKTV
Man sent for mental health evaluation after barricading himself in house during domestic incident
UTICA, N.Y. – A man was sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after Utica police say he barricaded himself inside a home during a domestic incident on Thursday. Officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Bristol Street around 11:10 a.m. after shots were...
WKTV
Utica police called to elementary school in suspected 'swatting' case
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Jones Elementary School Thursday afternoon in what they believe to be a case of “swatting.”. Someone reported an active shooter at the school around 12:20 p.m. and the school was placed on lockout with students and staff hidden from view.
WCAX
Tupper Lake man charged with illegal gun stash
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Tupper Lake man faces a slew of weapons-related charges after police say they seized an illegal gun stash. The New York State Police Tuesday arrested Marc Counter, 40, after they say he was found to be unlawfully in possession of a pistol. After further investigation with the help of local police, officers ended up seizing two more pistols, 31 long guns, two assault weapons, a silencer, and several high-capacity magazines.
Camden man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of fentanyl
Desmund Walker was caught with nearly 18 grams of fentanyl in May 2020.
wwnytv.com
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - More criminal charges could be filed against a 33-year-old Gouverneur man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. William White, the former regional manager of Dunkin’, allegedly stole $24,303.41 from the Gouverneur restaurant. According to village police, White is being investigated by...
flackbroadcasting.com
Firefighters battle Newport structure fire
HERKIMER COUNTY- Numerous fire departments were called out to the scene of a structure fire in Newport over the weekend, authorities say. Alarms sounded at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, according to emergency dispatchers. Newport Fire Department was the primary responder. The fire occurred at 8441 State Route 28. As of...
NYSP: North Country man found dead in burned truck
A Dexter man was found dead in his vehicle in Tupper Lake, according to state police.
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Lewis County Warming Shelter now open
LEWIS COUNTY- With colder temperatures looming ahead, Department of Social Services in Lewis County is pleased to announce that the county’s warming shelter is now officially open, effective today. The warming center can be found in the basement of the Bethel Church of Nazarene, 7476 NYS Route 12, Lowville,...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/14/22 -10/17/22
Statute: PL121.11.A AMO (8104) On 10/18/2022 Milo Alvarez was arrested following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. M. Alvarez wastransported to Oswego Police Department for processing, before being transported to Oswego County Jail to await CAP Court. Inmate Name: BARTOSEK, JOSEPH M. Address: 603 ONTARIO ST, FULTON,...
wwnytv.com
Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from the village’s Dunkin’ restaurant while he was a regional manager. Village police charged 33-year-old William White with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records. According to police, White made multiple unlawful...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating body found inside burned pickup truck in Village of Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police and Tupper Lake Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out truck on Sunday in the Village of Tupper Lake. On Sunday at 1 p.m., police responded to a vehicle fire in a field off McCarthy Street and found a black 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames. The body of a man was located inside the vehicle.
After a county judge candidate’s near-fatal bender, voters could write in a new ending
Rhonda Youngs is surging in a most remarkable race for Madison County Court judge. She’s won the support of the leaders of the Republican, Democratic and Conservative parties. Volunteers are signing up to campaign for her. Top elected county officials back her.
