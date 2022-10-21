TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 51 year old West Leyden man was arrested for D.W.I early Sunday morning in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Ziggy D. Mazur with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense and Aggravated D.W.I. Per Se with No Prior: Both Class U misdemeanors. Mazur was released to a third part and the incident was pending investigation as of press time.

WEST LEYDEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO