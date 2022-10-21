ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice blasts Kari Lake for claim he would have been ‘America First’ Republican

By Chloe Folmar
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Olrog_0ihjsIjJ00

Bernice King, the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., this week blasted Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) after she said that the former civil rights leader would have been an “American First” Republican.

“What you share here is false and dismissive of Daddy’s seminal work and beliefs,” King tweeted in response to a video of Lake’s remarks about her father.

Lake, an outspoken supporter of former President Trump, said at an event promoting her candidacy that Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy and the country’s Founding Fathers would all sign on to the America First agenda championed by the ex-president.

“I’m a true believer that if MLK, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., were alive today, if JFK were alive today, if our Founding Fathers were alive today, they would be America First Republicans,” said Lake.

King elaborated on her dispute of Lake’s claim by listing issues on which her father would disagree with the current Republican Party, including “ending/preventing voter suppression” and “treating all, including immigrants, with dignity.”

She included a link to the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change’s website as a resource for Lake to learn about the late reverend.

King also referred readers to three books written by her father: “Why We Can’t Wait,” “‘In a Single Garment of Destiny:’ A Global Vision of Justice” and “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”

Author Keith Boykin, who published the video to which King responded, said that Lake was “claiming that MLK would support the party trying to kill the Voting Rights Act he fought to enact.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was a vocal supporter of the Voting Rights Act signed into law in 1965 by President Lyndon Johnson.

Democrats, including President Biden, have introduced more expansive voting laws in recent years in response to moves they say continue to cause Black voters to lack voting access.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would make it more difficult for states to restrict voting, passed the House last year. The Freedom to Vote Act, introduced last year, would guarantee voting rights to convicted criminals unless those criminals are serving a felony sentence.

Lake has faced criticism from Democrats over her record on voting rights as well as her view that mass election fraud occurred in 2020 to influence Biden’s presidential victory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Grovetown teen charged after hitting and killing pedestrian

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old is behind bars after hitting and killing a pedestrian on William Few Parkway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Corey McMurray was heading west towards Chastain Drive when he hit Christopher Herrin. Herrin was walking along the shoulder when he was hit and thrown into the treeline on […]
GROVETOWN, GA
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

Two people wanted for Aggravated Assault after firing shots into Wrightsboro Rd. restaurant have been located

UPDATE, 2:06 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Jones and De Asia Payne have been located. This investigation remains active. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Monday, October 24th at 8:58 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to Captain D’s, at 3166 Wrightsboro Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, employees notified Deputies […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby. The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision. “As an […]
TEXAS STATE
WJBF

Margo Price reveals soul, dreams, wisdom in new memoir

Margo Price begins her stunning, emotional, inspiring new memoir describing her dreams growing up in tiny Aledo, Ill. “As a little girl, I was plagued by rebellion. My straight blond hair grew long and unruly, into jagged corkscrew curls that turned light auburn. Elusive dreams beckoned me. My lust for life had me chasing after […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Business Insider

Trump's Chinese restaurant rant is an 'attack on the National Archives' says the former US Archivist who served under George H.W. Bush

Trump last week said Bush stored presidential records in a former Chinese restaurant/bowling alley. A former Archivist of the United States told Insider that Trump's rant didn't get the whole story. "I guess he thinks they make a good soundbite, but they're completely false," Don Wilson said. After former President...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJBF

Former SC deputy arrested after distribution of marijuana charges

GREEVNILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A former Greenville County deputy has been arrested after being charged with distribution of marijuana. According to the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED), Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, S.C., was arrested for Distribution of Marijuana in the 1st Offense. The arrest happened Friday, October 21st. According to SLED, the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy