Unincorporated Allen County residents to vote on natural gas aggregation
ALLEN COUNTY — Voters will soon decide whether the Allen County commissioners should negotiate for lower natural gas rates in unincorporated areas. The proposed natural gas aggregation program, which will only appear on general election ballots for voters in unincorporated parts of Allen County, would allow the commissioners to solicit bids from natural gas suppliers in search of the most competitive rates.
bgindependentmedia.org
Plans for downtown library expansion back on track
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Wood County District Public Library is turning its gaze back to its future building needs. At Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Library Director Michael Penrod discussed the need to relaunch the library’s plans for renovation and expansion. The pandemic, he...
pointandshoreland.com
Lucas County commissioners award Ned Skeldon demolition project
After more than a century of service to the region, the Ned Skeldon stadium in Maumee is being demolished. At the September 27 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners awarded demolition of the stadium at the county recreation center, 2901 Key Street, to Mark Haynes Construction Inc., of Norwalk for $885,484.
sent-trib.com
B&B in BG a little longer: Maximum period of days to stay changed from 14 to 120
During a committee of the whole meeting following their regular meeting on Monday, Bowling Green Council continued their efforts to work through the proposed new zoning code. Monday’s was the second of an expected series of several such work sessions. When these work sessions conclude, council expects to have an adoption draft of the code that can be added to their formal agenda.
bgindependentmedia.org
Former BG mayor urges support for school levy, Ghanbari
As most BG readers know and I hope appreciate, I have generally avoided getting involved in partisan political issues and campaigns in my various public service roles. My passions have been directed toward the adoption of BG park levies, BG school issues and the levies in support of the WCDPL.
Canyon Cove townhome residents say multiple carbon monoxide dangerous for complex
TOLEDO, Ohio — Some residents living in the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo claim to have been struggling with carbon monoxide issues for months. The Toledo Fire Department confirmed it has responded to two calls for carbon monoxide issues on the property, going back as far as March.
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
sent-trib.com
Volunteers needed for Perrysburg boards
PERRYSBURG — The city is looking for volunteers to serve on committees, commissions and boards. There are nine vacancies to fill:. Citizen’s Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Three vacancies. Street Tree Commission. One vacancy. Anyone who is interested should download and fill out this form and either email,...
nbc24.com
Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
Real Estate Transfers 10-20-22
10/12/2022 Shari L Dougherty to Haley N Goetz and Jacob R Fejes, 21255 State Route 579, $155,000. 10/10/2022 Jeffrey A Adams (Trustee) to North Coast Zoological LLC, 0 Little Portage East, $250,000. Carroll Township. 10/11/2022 Pamela J Franks to Daniel W and Cynthia M Lander, 6375 North Fourth Street, $79,900.
crawfordcountynow.com
Construction workers discover body
BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
1051thebounce.com
Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience
Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
WTOL-TV
42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up
Six of those warrants were felony domestic violence charges. 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. The 2021 round-up resulted in 45 total arrests.
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
bgindependentmedia.org
Veteran educator questions the transparency of BG levy campaign
As an educator with 40+ years of teaching experience and someone who has worked on a few school levy campaigns, I know the value of updated and safe learning environments for students, staff, and community. As such, I can’t recall ever voting against a school levy. However, at the current time, it’s very unlikely I will support the Bowling Green School’s high school levy.
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
