National Assessment of Educational Progress Shows Student Performance Drops in NC, US During Pandemic
North Carolina’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress given during the 2021-22 school year to fourth and eighth graders generally mirrored a national decline in reading and math skills as schools everywhere were beginning to recover ground lost to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results...
Football: St. Pauls 42, West Bladen 13
ST PAULS – Freshman Yoshua McBryde rushed for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead St. Pauls to a 42-13 Southeastern Athletic Conference football victory over West Bladen Friday night. McBryde opened the game with a 37-yard gallop, and Bulldog star Kemarion Baldwin ripped off gains of 26 yards...
