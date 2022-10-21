Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
October is National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month
State Long Term Care Ombudsman - WV Bureau of Senior Services. Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed October as National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month in West Virginia; a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.
aarp.org
Daylight Savings Time & Alzheimer’s
For most people, the end of Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, Nov. 6, means an extra hour of sleep. But for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, it may accelerate the disorientation that comes with “sundowning” that can last through the winter months.
Comments / 0