Nevada State

ReelPatriot
3d ago

You should follow your ballot especially if you’re in Clark County because they are one of the most corrupt counties in the entire US

Nevada Current

Everything you need to know about voting in Nevada’s 2022 general election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The midterm elections are officially upon us. Early voting starts this weekend. Nevadans this year get to decide who they want to lead the state and represent their interests in Washington D.C. for years to come. While the ballot may not have a presidential race at the top of it, it will have a race […] The post Everything you need to know about voting in Nevada’s 2022 general election appeared first on Nevada Current.
kunr.org

Candidates for Nevada Secretary of State disagree about showing ID to vote

This position handles election administration, among other state legislative tasks. The office has been under public scrutiny over the last two years as election conspiracies abound. Democrat Cisco Aguilar is a lawyer in Las Vegas and previously served on the Nevada Athletic Commission. He supports the state’s current voting measures...
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Homestretch: Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads

With Early Voting beginning Saturday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46-44.2%). Similarly, the Republican candidate...
2news.com

Nevada Voters Say They're Tired of Political Texts

If you're a registered voter, there's a chance you've been getting a lot of political text messages each day. “They are a pain,” said Susie DelPorto of Fernley. “I've lost count how many I get a day.”. "That's all they want is your money,” said David Dane of...
The Nevada Independent

How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’

In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
The Center Square

Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers

(The Center Square) – Nevada has launched a new abortion information page, Governor Steve Sisolak announced last week. The page includes information on current Nevada law, details on different types of abortion procedures, and a link to an abortion provider directory. It also features a section warning of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that “seek to intercept women considering abortion.”
mediafeed.org

Nevada first-time homebuyer programs

The Silver State is living up to its glitzy name, but for now the prized commodity may be real estate. Home sales prices rose 26% year-over-year to a median of $457,000 in April 2022, according to the real estate firm Redfin. Las Vegas has been on a roll, seeing a 31% spike in a year for a median sales price of $435,000.
thecentersquare.com

This Is How Much Money Nevada’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
