3d ago
You should follow your ballot especially if you’re in Clark County because they are one of the most corrupt counties in the entire US
Reply
3
Everything you need to know about voting in Nevada’s 2022 general election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The midterm elections are officially upon us. Early voting starts this weekend. Nevadans this year get to decide who they want to lead the state and represent their interests in Washington D.C. for years to come. While the ballot may not have a presidential race at the top of it, it will have a race […] The post Everything you need to know about voting in Nevada’s 2022 general election appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada voters to decide three ballot measures
Nevada voters will decide on three ballot questions as early voting begins in Clark County on October 22.
2022 Election: Nevada ballot questions and what they mean
Nevada voters will decide on three ballot questions as early voting begins in Clark County on Oct. 22. Here's what they mean.
Voters will take a closer look at Ballot Question 2: $12 Minimum Wage in upcoming Nevada election
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Simplifying Nevada’s minimum wage is the goal of question two on the ballot in the midterm election. 8 News Now is taking a closer look at all three questions on the ballot this election season. The minimum wage is already going up a bit each year and supporters of the measure […]
kunr.org
Candidates for Nevada Secretary of State disagree about showing ID to vote
This position handles election administration, among other state legislative tasks. The office has been under public scrutiny over the last two years as election conspiracies abound. Democrat Cisco Aguilar is a lawyer in Las Vegas and previously served on the Nevada Athletic Commission. He supports the state’s current voting measures...
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Homestretch: Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads
With Early Voting beginning Saturday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46-44.2%). Similarly, the Republican candidate...
3 Republicans sue Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation after endorsing Democrat
Three Republicans who crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his reelection bid are suing the Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation.
2news.com
Nevada Voters Say They're Tired of Political Texts
If you're a registered voter, there's a chance you've been getting a lot of political text messages each day. “They are a pain,” said Susie DelPorto of Fernley. “I've lost count how many I get a day.”. "That's all they want is your money,” said David Dane of...
How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’
In an August 2021 email to an Elko County deputy district attorney, Steninger laid out the group’s interest in having “the rural counties … announce plans to shift to paper ballots,” which they believed would make the rest of the state “obliged to follow suit.” The post How rural Nevada became the next battleground for the ‘Big Lie’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Ballot Question 1: Equal Rights at the forefront of upcoming Nevada election
There are three state-wide questions on the ballot this coming election day. The first question on the ballot is the issue of putting the equal rights amendment in the state constitution.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the COVID pandemic nearly behind us, weekly press conferences coming out of Carson City seem like ages ago. Governor Steve Sisolak provided updates frequently to Nevadans about the disease running rampant through the silver state. Responding to the pandemic took center stage for the Governor...
Las Vegas Weekly
2022 Midterm Election Guide: Our endorsements for Southern Nevada’s local races and ballot questions
✓ “Tick” Segerblom, Incumbent (D) ✓ Justin Jones, Incumbent (D) ✓ Jim Gibson, Incumbent (D) ✓ Briana Johnson, Incumbent (D) Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera (R) ✓ Lynn Marie Goya, Incumbent (D) Bill Young (R) COUNTY RECORDER. ✓ Debbie Conway, Incumbent (D) John Evans (R) DISTRICT ATTORNEY.
Democrats hope polls are wrong in Nevada — and that it will help them
Democrats behind in the polls in Nevada are hoping that this year’s results mirror past big elections in the state in which Democrats trailed before Election Day only to come out ahead when the votes were counted. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt leads...
Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers
(The Center Square) – Nevada has launched a new abortion information page, Governor Steve Sisolak announced last week. The page includes information on current Nevada law, details on different types of abortion procedures, and a link to an abortion provider directory. It also features a section warning of Crisis Pregnancy Centers that “seek to intercept women considering abortion.”
Nevada lieutenant governor drafts legislation to 'modernize' school boards
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead plans to introduce draft legislation for the 2023 Nevada legislative session to "modernize and professionalize" county school boards by adding appointed members.
mediafeed.org
Nevada first-time homebuyer programs
The Silver State is living up to its glitzy name, but for now the prized commodity may be real estate. Home sales prices rose 26% year-over-year to a median of $457,000 in April 2022, according to the real estate firm Redfin. Las Vegas has been on a roll, seeing a 31% spike in a year for a median sales price of $435,000.
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Nevada’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford tries to keep seat in race against Sigal Chattah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford is up against Republican challenger Sigal Chattah in the tight race to be Nevada attorney general. The most recent poll, from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, showed Chattah with a 39-37 lead among likely voters.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
8newsnow.com
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close. Now, a newly formed group called the Asian American Pacific...
