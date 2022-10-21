Read full article on original website
City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
wvpublic.org
Itmann Coal Company Store Owner Pushing To Find The Right Buyer
There’s a new push to sell the Itmann coal company store building in Wyoming County. The almost 100-year-old building has a rich history as a former store and business office owned by Issac T. Mann. Today, it comes with some memories and a lot of expensive repairs. Current owner...
ashlandbeacon.com
Tai Chi and Kungfu find a Home in Catlettsburg
Let me introduce you to Nancy Compton. She is the Master Instructor at Ashland Area Tai Chi and Kung Fu. She was born in Ashland Kentucky in October 1954 as Nancy Coleman. She graduated from Blazer HS in 1973 and from UK in 1978 with a BS in Nursing. "After graduation from college, I stayed in Lexington KY, married, and began raising a family. In 1985, when my firstborn son was five, I began looking for a martial arts school to enroll him in. We both had become fascinated with the martial arts that we saw being performed by stars such as Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Jackie Chan, and others. After a short and uninspired try at a karate class there in Lexington, I was forced to look further and found a Chinese martial arts school called Four Seasons on Southland Dr. It had been founded by an immigrant from China, Dr. Winglock Ng (also known as John Ng) about 10 years prior. When we walked into their school and saw what they were practicing there (Kung fu and Wushu) we were enthralled and had the feeling that we had found our new martial arts home, Compton explained.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free […]
wchsnetwork.com
Mallory Airport has a buyer
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former member of the House of Delegates, who is also a pilot from the eastern panhandle, is the high bidder for the old Mallory Airport in South Charleston. Mike Folk of Berkeley County was the successful bidder in the sale of the facility at auction for just under $600,000.
WTRF
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
Governor helps dedicate Williamson pregnancy center, presents $25K in grant funding
A legislation made up of local and state officials and facility personnel joined West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in Williamson Saturday, Oct. 15, to help officially dedicate the WellSpring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. The governor, who has been a vocal proponent for right-to-life legislation and who in September 2022...
Southern to host graduation for Lineman/CDL program
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will host a graduation celebration for its second Lineman/CDL class Saturday, Oct. 29. The Academy for Mine Training and Energy Technology will honor the nine students at the Applied Technology Center on the Williamson Campus. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. During the celebration, the graduates will showcase what they have learned during the 16-week course.
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
WSAZ
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
Burning pizza box threatens 4 Boyd County homes
The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
Metro News
Former delegate from eastern panhandle is the buyer of Mallory Airport
CHARELSTON, W.Va. — A former member of the House of Delegates, who is also a pilot from the eastern panhandle, is the high bidder for the old Mallory Airport in South Charleston. Mike Folk of Berkeley County was the successful bidder in the sale of the facility at auction for just under $600,000.
wymt.com
EKY county awarded more than $1 million grant for new campground, bringing tourism to area
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Fiscal Court was awarded a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Fund. It is to help build the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project. ”We are wanting to get into tourism, we...
wchstv.com
Ashland man experiencing homelessness shares his story as city seeks solutions
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — For more than three years, home for Anthony Loughner has been a campsite along the Ohio River in Ashland. "You think I like living on these streets, but I got so used to it," he said. "It doesn’t make a difference anymore because this is all I know."
Tri State marching championship results 2022
(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition. Results are as follows: CLASS A: Best General Effect: Sissonville Best Visual: Sissonville Best Color Guard: Nicholas County Best Percussion: Sissonville Best Drum Major: Riverside Band Award […]
Officials believe someone is setting fires to Huntington homes
UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23): Huntington officials believe someone is setting homes on fire in the city. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says that three back houses at a residence on Oney Ave. were on fire when the fire department arrived on the scene. He says that multiple other fires happened in this […]
ashlandbeacon.com
The Heart of the Pastor drives Faith Baptist Church
With October comes the chill in the air, the leaves changing from green to vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges, and the honoring of pastors everywhere during Pastor Appreciation Month. Churches big and small are celebrating their pastors in all sorts of ways. They’re showing them how much their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their calling are appreciated by their congregation. Faith Baptist Church of Westwood is no exception, as they pour their appreciation on Gary Newman, who has been the Pastor of Faith since October 2018. Since accepting the call to pastor and lead a congregation, Gary has poured his heart and soul into encouraging the members of Faith and growing ministries old and new.
wklw.com
Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn
A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn. The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on CMT. The concert will be at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. It will feature performances by George Straight, Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd and more. Special appearances will be made by Loretta’s closest friends and family. It will air commercial free on CMT at 7 PM.
