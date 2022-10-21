ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
4d ago

He wasn’t qualified before his stroke . He’s just plain not able to do the job effectively . He’s never worked he thinks he astute and cultured . He thinks he’s able to navigate and actually contribute but he’s wrong . He is the hand of sanders and Warren . A man that’s never worked am honest day in his life is not worthy of representing PA in the senate .

Sherry Lynn
4d ago

Not worth electing. We don't need his help in PA. And if Oz turns out to betray voters, we'll see to it that he doesn't get another term!

gene pavlikowski
4d ago

Not really, we just think his policies, lack of work ethic, and being in Joebama’s back pocket make him a very bad choice to represent us in Washington DC!

