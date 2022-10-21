Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak’s arrival as PM is historic but Britain still has work to do on racism
In 1969, the late Queen’s chief financial manager, Lord Tryon, told a Home Office civil servant that “it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to certain roles within the royal household. People from ethnic minority backgrounds were, however, allowed to work as domestic servants.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
US News and World Report
France's Macron Says There Is Chance for Peace in Ukraine
ROME (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he believed there was a chance for peace in Ukraine, even as Russia warned the conflict there could escalate. "There is the prospect for peace, it will come around at some moment," said Macron at a conference in Rome aimed at seeking ways to promote world peace.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
UK gets first PM of color, but equality fight far from over
LONDON — (AP) — Harmeet Singh Gill was excited to hear that Rishi Sunak would become Britain's first prime minister of color — news that came as he celebrated the Diwali festival in a London neighborhood sometimes called Little India. “It’s almost a watershed moment,” the 31-year-old...
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days
(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine
Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing an Israeli forum on Monday, said that Russia had ordered 2,000 drones from Iran and urged Israel to "help Ukraine for real."
US News and World Report
Poland Mulls Barrier on Kaliningrad Border, Says Top Official
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland may have to build a barrier on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, a top Polish official said on Tuesday, as Warsaw suspects Russia plans to help African and Asian migrants cross over in the coming week. Poland accuses Russia and its ally Belarus of...
Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing bureaucratic delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia’s forces. In...
US News and World Report
Far-Right Sweden Democrats Not Welcome at Nobel Banquet - Foundation
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which became the country's second biggest party in last month's election, are not welcome at the Nobel banquet, the Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday. This year's laureates, which includes former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and French novelist Annie Ernaux, will be celebrated...
US News and World Report
Ethiopia Peace Talks Start in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The first formal peace talks aimed at ending two years of war between the Ethiopian army and forces from the country's northern region of Tigray started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, the South African government said. At stake is an opportunity to end...
US News and World Report
Russian-Installed Kherson Authorities Create Local Militia
LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
US News and World Report
Romania Plans to Boost Black Sea Talks, Military Procurement
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country's supreme defence council said on Tuesday. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and...
US News and World Report
Cryptoverse: British Pound Fiasco Boosts Bitcoin's Hedge Appeal
(Reuters) - As a developed nation, you know your currency's in a spot of bother when investors start to hedge with bitcoin. After Britain's brief Prime Minister Liz Truss unleashed her mini-budget on Sept. 23, filling financial markets with dread, a section of investors stampeded away from the pound and towards the cryptocurrency.
US News and World Report
White House Says 'Not True' There Is National Security Review of Elon Musk
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Reports that the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Elon Musk's ventures were "not true," said the White House on Monday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Biden administration's relationship with Musk or his business dealings with...
US News and World Report
Germany's President, in Kyiv, Pledges More Military, Financial Support for Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) -German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier vowed further support to Ukraine, especially in the area of air defence, during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, his first since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. Steinmeier had originally planned to visit Ukraine in April but Kyiv refused to welcome...
US News and World Report
Desperate Flight, Then Misery in a Camp for Nigerians Displaced by Floods
OGBOGU, Nigeria (Reuters) - After watching his four young children gobble up a meagre portion of beans straight from the saucepan, Nigerian farmer Gideon George will sleep on an empty stomach in the makeshift camp where the family ended up after their home was flooded. George said the children were...
US News and World Report
Thousands in New Moldova Anti-Government Protest
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Several thousand protesters denouncing Moldova's pro-Western leaders marched through ex-Soviet state's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday and set up a new tent camp days after police cleared a similar encampment. About 7,000 demonstrators decried steep price increases, particularly for gas bought from Russia. They called for...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S. Considers HAWK Air Defense Equipment for Ukraine, Say U.S. Officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The HAWK interceptor missiles would be an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems - a smaller, shorter...
