MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”

MILTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO