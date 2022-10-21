Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
US News and World Report
AHA News: Telehealth May Be Just as Good as Clinic Visits for Treating High Blood Pressure
AHA News: Telehealth May Be Just as Good as Clinic Visits for Treating High Blood Pressure. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Telehealth care by pharmacists is an effective alternative to clinic-based care for managing high blood pressure, a new study has found. Scientists know that high...
US News and World Report
Toddlers Nap a Lot - and Then They Don't. New Research Uncovers Why
Toddlers Nap a Lot - and Then They Don't. New Research Uncovers Why. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Why do some preschoolers refuse naps while others have a meltdown without an afternoon snooze? Researchers suspect it may have a lot to do with a specific memory-related part of the brain.
US News and World Report
No Change in Number of Post-Op Opioid Prescriptions, But Dosages Drop
No Change in Number of Post-Op Opioid Prescriptions, But Dosages Drop. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New research out of Canada offers some encouraging news amid concerns about the opioid epidemic. Doctors are prescribing a lower dose of the painkillers after older adults have surgery, the study found....
US News and World Report
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.
US News and World Report
Cases of Child RSV Are Swamping Hospitals. What Are the Symptoms, Treatments?
Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in at least two years. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children.
US News and World Report
Woman Sues L'Oreal Over Claim Hair Straightener Spurred Uterine Cancer
Woman Sues L'Oreal Over Claim Hair Straightener Spurred Uterine Cancer. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A Missouri woman has sued L’Oréal and several other beauty product companies, alleging that their hair-straightening products caused her uterine cancer. The lawsuit claims that Jenny Mitchell’s cancer “was directly and...
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
US News and World Report
A Volunteer Driver Drought Is Threatening Vulnerable Adults’ Access to Care in Rural Communities
Several times a month, Jim Maybach drives 5 miles from his house in Hay Creek, Minnesota, toward the Mississippi River. When he reaches Red Wing, a city of nearly 17,000 people, the 79-year-old retired engineer stops to pick up a senior whom he then delivers to an appointment, such as a dentist visit or an exercise class. When the appointment ends, Maybach is there to drive the person home.
US News and World Report
Biden to Get Updated COVID Vaccine, Urge Americans to Follow Suit
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday. Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. White House...
