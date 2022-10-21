Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
US News and World Report
Rishi Sunak to Become Britain's Next PM After Months of Turmoil
LONDON (Reuters) -Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first prime minister of colour on Tuesday after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak,...
US News and World Report
GE CEO Sees 'Choppier' Operating Environment Next Year
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. "We feel pretty good about our potential to control the controllable,"...
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Is Still Not Ready to Give Up the Ghost
The U.S economy has proven itself resilient throughout the coronavirus pandemic, recovering from the sharpest quarterly contraction in history, but earlier this year it looked to some as if it had finally succumbed. [. READ:. Existing Homes, Leading Indicators Fall ]. Two quarterly contractions in gross domestic product in the...
Australia is poised to be a world leader in offshore wind, but any potential risks to marine life remain poorly regulated
The strong winds blowing over Australia’s rugged coastlines will soon power many of our homes, as offshore wind farms are poised to begin construction. But our new research the highlights the need to ensure any potential risks to marine life is properly mitigated. The federal government has recently made a string of announcements as part of its A$20 billion Rewiring the Nation Plan, ahead of last night’s federal budget. This includes $1.5 billion to fast-track the development of offshore wind farms and renewable energy zones in Victoria, as well as funding for the Marinus link (an electricity cable connecting Tasmania...
US News and World Report
Hyundai Breaks Ground on $5.5 Billion U.S. EV, Battery Plant
ELLABELL, Ga. (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co broke ground on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States on Tuesday, as South Korea's biggest automaker grapples with an uncertain outlook for its EV sales in its top market. The investment is the largest in the...
US News and World Report
Russia Raises Accusation at U.N. of Ukraine 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday took its accusation that Ukraine was preparing to use a dirty bomb - an explosive device laced with radioactive material - to the United Nations Security Council, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body. "We're quite satisfied because we...
US News and World Report
Cannabis Stocks, Upbeat Wall St Mood Lifts TSX
(Reuters) -Canadian stocks rose on Tuesday, echoing an upbeat sentiment on Wall Street as Treasury yields fell, while top cannabis producer Canopy Growth surged on plans to create a holding company to speed up its entry into the United States. Shares of Canopy Growth jumped 21.9%, among the top gainers...
US News and World Report
Far-Right Sweden Democrats Not Welcome at Nobel Banquet - Foundation
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which became the country's second biggest party in last month's election, are not welcome at the Nobel banquet, the Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday. This year's laureates, which includes former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and French novelist Annie Ernaux, will be celebrated...
US News and World Report
Dubai's BitOasis Signs Deal With Mastercard for Crypto-Linked Cards
DUBAI (Reuters) - BitOasis, a Middle East-focused cryptocurrency exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Mastercard to launch payment cards linked to cryptocurrencies, they said in a joint statement. The cards will allow BitOasis customers in the Middle East and North...
US News and World Report
S.Korea's POSCO Holdings Sees Steel Demand Remaining Weak; Q3 Profit Tumbles
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's POSCO Holdings on Monday forecast weak steel demand would persist into the first half of next year after a price slump and a production halt at its second-biggest plant led to a 71% fall in third-quarter operating profit. The holding company of South Korea's biggest steelmaker...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Destroyed Over a Third of Ukraine's Energy Sector - President Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on Tuesday that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his contry's energy sector. Zelenskiy also told the conference in Berlin via video link that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent"...
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
US News and World Report
Romania Plans to Boost Black Sea Talks, Military Procurement
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country's supreme defence council said on Tuesday. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Accuses West of Having 'Essentially Stolen' Gold, Forex Reserves Via Sanctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."
US News and World Report
Cryptoverse: British Pound Fiasco Boosts Bitcoin's Hedge Appeal
(Reuters) - As a developed nation, you know your currency's in a spot of bother when investors start to hedge with bitcoin. After Britain's brief Prime Minister Liz Truss unleashed her mini-budget on Sept. 23, filling financial markets with dread, a section of investors stampeded away from the pound and towards the cryptocurrency.
US News and World Report
Lower Cattle Prices to Fatten Brazilian Meatpackers' Margins, Analysts Say
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A decline in Brazilian cattle prices this year and strong demand for the country's beef exports will widen Brazilian meatpackers' margins in the short term, according to analysts, though weakness in the domestic market could undercut those gains. Live cattle prices on the Sao Paulo market...
US News and World Report
Inflation Leaves Consumers Growing More Gloomy in October
Consumer confidence fell sharply in October, as Americans became more concerned about the present state of the economy and inflation barely two weeks ahead of the midterm elections. [. READ:. Home Prices Continued Their Slowdown in August ]. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index dropped to 102.8 from 107.8 in...
US News and World Report
Fed to Hike by 75 Bps Again on Nov. 2, Should Pause When Inflation Halves - Economists: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Its most aggressive tightening cycle...
US News and World Report
Biden to Get Updated COVID Vaccine, Urge Americans to Follow Suit
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday. Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. White House...
Comments / 0