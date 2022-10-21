Zara parent company Inditex will sell its business in Russia, after shuttering their doors seven months ago. In a filing with Spanish regulators after market close, Inditex said it has reached an initial agreement with Daher group to take over its stores there.More from WWDAllison Webb Bridal Spring 2023Assouline's 'Valentino Rosso' Coffee Table BookJohn B. Fairchild Award Winner Tommy Hilfiger's Key Fashion Moments “Daher group has prominent interests in the retail and real estate industry,” the company said in a statement. “The terms of the transaction, subject to government approval, will enable the preservation of a substantial number of jobs generated by...

17 MINUTES AGO