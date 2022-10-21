Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China
A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
US News and World Report
Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days
(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
US News and World Report
U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner and her lawyers had asked for acquittal or at least a reduction in her sentence, which they said was disproportionate...
Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption
Authorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposing alleged government corruption, believe he was targeted.Media reports suggest the car was hit by nine bullets, including one that struck Sharif in the...
US News and World Report
Jailed U.S. Basketball Star Griner 'Not Expecting Miracles' at Russian Appeal
MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The twice Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport...
US News and World Report
Russian Warplane Falls on Building in Siberia; 2 Pilots Die
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region's governor,...
US News and World Report
Gang Control of Ecuador's Prisons Leave Inmates' Families Terrified
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) - Gangs operating inside Ecuador's prisons are taking advantage of state abandonment to expand their power, extorting inmates for access to services and threatening their lives with violence, prisoners' families and human rights groups say. The prison system in the South American country has faced structural problems for...
US News and World Report
Far-Right Sweden Democrats Not Welcome at Nobel Banquet - Foundation
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which became the country's second biggest party in last month's election, are not welcome at the Nobel banquet, the Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday. This year's laureates, which includes former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and French novelist Annie Ernaux, will be celebrated...
US News and World Report
Finnish Seismologists Detect Five Blasts in Russian Waters
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish seismologists detected five underwater blasts in Russian waters in the Baltic Sea last week, the Helsinki University Institute of Seismology said on Tuesday. "We have detected five explosions, the largest of them having been of 1.8 in magnitude and the smallest of 1.3," the institute's director...
US News and World Report
Ethiopia Peace Talks Start in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The first formal peace talks aimed at ending two years of war between the Ethiopian army and forces from the country's northern region of Tigray started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, the South African government said. At stake is an opportunity to end...
US News and World Report
Russian-Installed Kherson Authorities Create Local Militia
LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
Truckers and gallows humour: Ragtag army in battle for Kherson
The two old friends worked as truck drivers before picking up assault rifles. "The conditions here are not great," truck driver-turned-grunt soldier who goes by "Uncle" said after ending up on the front lines of the battle for Kherson.
US News and World Report
Scholz: Drone Attacks on Ukraine Are Sign of Russia's Desperation
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a conference on Tuesday to plan for Ukraine's reconstruction. But Germany's own history showed that it was possible to...
US News and World Report
Israeli Troops Raid Gunmen's Hideout; 5 Palestinians Killed
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second-largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
