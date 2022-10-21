ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
TheDailyBeast

Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China

A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
US News and World Report

Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
US News and World Report

Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days

(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
US News and World Report

U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner and her lawyers had asked for acquittal or at least a reduction in her sentence, which they said was disproportionate...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption

Authorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposing alleged government corruption, believe he was targeted.Media reports suggest the car was hit by nine bullets, including one that struck Sharif in the...
US News and World Report

Russian Warplane Falls on Building in Siberia; 2 Pilots Die

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region's governor,...
US News and World Report

Gang Control of Ecuador's Prisons Leave Inmates' Families Terrified

QUITO/GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) - Gangs operating inside Ecuador's prisons are taking advantage of state abandonment to expand their power, extorting inmates for access to services and threatening their lives with violence, prisoners' families and human rights groups say. The prison system in the South American country has faced structural problems for...
US News and World Report

Far-Right Sweden Democrats Not Welcome at Nobel Banquet - Foundation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which became the country's second biggest party in last month's election, are not welcome at the Nobel banquet, the Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday. This year's laureates, which includes former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and French novelist Annie Ernaux, will be celebrated...
US News and World Report

Finnish Seismologists Detect Five Blasts in Russian Waters

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish seismologists detected five underwater blasts in Russian waters in the Baltic Sea last week, the Helsinki University Institute of Seismology said on Tuesday. "We have detected five explosions, the largest of them having been of 1.8 in magnitude and the smallest of 1.3," the institute's director...
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Peace Talks Start in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The first formal peace talks aimed at ending two years of war between the Ethiopian army and forces from the country's northern region of Tigray started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, the South African government said. At stake is an opportunity to end...
US News and World Report

Russian-Installed Kherson Authorities Create Local Militia

LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
US News and World Report

Scholz: Drone Attacks on Ukraine Are Sign of Russia's Desperation

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a conference on Tuesday to plan for Ukraine's reconstruction. But Germany's own history showed that it was possible to...
US News and World Report

Israeli Troops Raid Gunmen's Hideout; 5 Palestinians Killed

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second-largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

