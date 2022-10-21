Read full article on original website
Broadview man charged in fatal hit-and-run from June: sheriff
Derrick Young, 49, faces a felony charge of failing to report an accident causing death, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Young allegedly hit and killed Raul Diaz, 60, in June.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Arrest Once Speed Reaches 122 MPH
(La Porte County, IN) - A man is accused of driving impaired while traveling more than twice the speed limit on a state highway outside La Porte. John Gallagher, 56, of Rolling Prairie, was booked into the La Porte County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
abc57.com
Man injured in shooting at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Washington Park's Lot 1 early Sunday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Police received a call around 4:30 a.m. by a person whose car was struck by gunfire at the Washington Park Lot 1. While interviewing the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct....
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after Michigan City shooting
A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Washington Park in Michigan City. Officers were first called around that time on the report of a vehicle being hit by gunfire. Shortly afterward, the were called to the hospital after the shooting victim showed up.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
blockclubchicago.org
Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Chatham Being Sought, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person earlier this month in Chatham. At 1:26 a.m. Oct. 14, the driver hit a pedestrian at 301 E. 87th St., according to a Monday morning news release from police. The driver continued without helping the pedestrian, who died, police said.
Reward offered in attempted assault of postal worker, stolen mail truck
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a USPS truck after attempting to assault the mail carrier on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck at the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. when she encountered an individual inside. […]
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar
JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
cwbchicago.com
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
wjol.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
WAND TV
Man arrested for involvement in expressway shooting
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a 30-year-old man for aggravated discharge of a firearm after shots were fired during an expressway shooting. According to police, on April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a local police department to meet with the victim of a reported expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street.
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
Boy, 8, fatally shot in South Side home: Police
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 8-year old Jaiden Hines. According to Chicago police, the boy was shot in the head at the Lawless Garden Apartments on 36th and Rhodes. Hines died at Comer Children’s Hospital.
Man, 63, critical after hit-and-run on South Side
CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound on Ashland when it struck a parked vehicle, which shifted onto the […]
Driver carjacked while stopped in traffic on I-294 near Hinsdale
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a driver stuck in traffic on Interstate 294 was carjacked on Thursday by someone in another stolen vehicle.Around 11:30 a.m., Hinsdale police officers attempted to stop a stolen car, which was reported as suspicious near car dealerships on the Ogden Avenue corridor.The car fled onto southbound I-294 and the suspect, or suspects, carjacked another car that was stopped in traffic near 55th Street on the highway.A Hinsdale police officer came across the scene shortly after and tried to stop the carjacked vehicle.The suspect vehicle fled northbound on I-55 at a high rate of speed and the officer lost it.No one was hurt during the incident and the Illinois State Police are investigating the carjacking.
Walmart shooting: 1 in custody after person shot in parking lot, Hodgkins police say
One person was taken into custody without incident, according to Hodgkins police.
