NC State Football vs. Wake Forest Game Time Set

RALEIGH, N.C. – The ACC has announced the game time for the Pack's home showdown against No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium and will be televised on ACC Network. No. 24 NC State opens its three-game...
