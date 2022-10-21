Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Boris Johnson tries to win support for comeback bid, as Sunak enters race to be Britain’s next prime minister
Boris Johnson was on Sunday battling to win enough support to make what would be a stunning comeback as Britain’s prime minister, as senior Conservative politicians declared their support for former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The two men have become the early favorites to replace Liz Truss, who announced...
KVIA
Sunak pledges to fix Truss’ ‘mistakes’ after becoming third UK PM in seven weeks
Rishi Sunak officially became Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks on Tuesday, acknowledging that “mistakes were made” by his predecessor as he sought to bring stability to the UK after months of political and economic turmoil. He was appointed by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace...
Rishi Sunak’s arrival as PM is historic but Britain still has work to do on racism
In 1969, the late Queen’s chief financial manager, Lord Tryon, told a Home Office civil servant that “it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to certain roles within the royal household. People from ethnic minority backgrounds were, however, allowed to work as domestic servants.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Italy's Meloni easily wins confidence vote in parliament
ROME — (AP) — Italy’s new far-right-led government of Giorgia Meloni has won the first of two required confidence votes in Parliament by a comfortable margin. The vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies Tuesday night was 235 in favor of her coalition government and 154 against. The coalition needed at least 195 votes for a majority. On Wednesday, the new government will face a vote in the upper chamber, the Senate, where it also holds a solid majority.
Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine
Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing an Israeli forum on Monday, said that Russia had ordered 2,000 drones from Iran and urged Israel to "help Ukraine for real."
Comments / 0