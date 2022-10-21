ROME — (AP) — Italy’s new far-right-led government of Giorgia Meloni has won the first of two required confidence votes in Parliament by a comfortable margin. The vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies Tuesday night was 235 in favor of her coalition government and 154 against. The coalition needed at least 195 votes for a majority. On Wednesday, the new government will face a vote in the upper chamber, the Senate, where it also holds a solid majority.

