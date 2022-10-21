Read full article on original website
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
getnews.info
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
foxwilmington.com
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
sandhillssentinel.com
Two airlifted after crash on U.S. 1
Two people were airlifted after a crash outside of Southern Pines on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 at Youngs Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when a Ford Mustang pulled out from Youngs Road in front of the Mirage.
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. leaders disappointed company chose to expand in NC instead of their county
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County council members expressed that they're disappointed an existing company has decided to expand in neighboring Scotland County. SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
WECT
southernpines.net
Scheduled Road Closures Oct 24-27, 2022
The TOSP Public Works Utilities division will have road closures in the following areas:. We apologize for the inconvenience, but road closures are necessary for utility systems maintenance. For further information, please call TOSP Utilities at (910) 692‑1983, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
nsjonline.com
Spring Lake claims new town manager hire was approved by Local Government Commission — it wasn’t
RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a sternly worded press statement refuting a claim that the Town of Spring Lake’s new hire for town manager was approved by the Local Government Commission (LGC). On Oct. 10, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine...
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
cbs17
Man found with gun, drugs, stolen trailers, ATV in Hope Mills, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Cumberland County after finding him with stolen items and drugs in Hope Mills Saturday. Deputies said they issued a search warrant on the 1700 block of Smokey Canyon Drive, where they seized multiple stolen items. According...
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 24
Early voting is underway in Bladen County … 5 sites…. • Bladen County Board of Elections office, 301 Cypress Street, Elizabethtown. • Old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Bladenboro. • Dublin Town Hall, 7368 Albert Street. • East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 East Arcadia Drive, Riegelwood.
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Saint Anna Road in the Pembroke area, according to a report on WMBF News. Investigators said the one-year-old left a...
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
