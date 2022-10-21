Read full article on original website
A rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria is infecting Florida residents
Hurricane Ian caused storm surges of up to 12 feet, leaving behind warm, brackish floodwaters where Vibrio vulnificus thrives.
Two dead in shooting at US high school, gunman killed by police
Two people were killed on Monday and several were injured by a gunman who opened fire at a high school in the midwestern US city of St. Louis, police said. The gunman was shot dead by police officers who rushed to the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police chief Mike Sack told reporters.
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
4th stimulus check 2022 — Direct payments worth $600 going out by mail from $1billion pot – see if you’re getting cash
DIRECT payments worth $600 from a $1billion pot are going out now to Americans in Idaho. More than 190,000 residents have already received their checks as thousands of others are still waiting. Idaho began dropping the payments on September 26, and everyone should have theirs by Thanksgiving. Residents who filed...
The first prototype of the eight propeller flying car Alef unveiled
A California-based sustainable electric transportation company unveiled the prototype of a flying car, according to a company release. The Alef "Model A," the only flying automobile with street-legal driving and vertical takeoff abilities, is presented by Alef Aeronautics, a cutting-edge technology company developing alternative transportation solutions for soaring traffic patterns.
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
