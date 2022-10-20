Read full article on original website
Related
geteducated.com
Master of Business Administration / Management
Ready to learn the latest in leadership theory? Consider an online MBA in Management from King University. Founded on Christian beliefs, this graduate degree will have you engaged in organizational leadership with better management of people and projects to reach corporate goals. In addition to a core business curriculum, you may study:
geteducated.com
Master of Arts in Higher Education
The online Master of Arts in Higher Education program is designed for current and aspiring professionals who seek to build or advance their credentials for careers in administrative and student support services in higher education. The curriculum explores both the theoretical and practical sides of student services administration, from admissions and financial aid, student affairs and residential life, to intercollegiate athletics, student activities, campus security, and records and registration. Students have the opportunity to develop critical leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills and to gain an in-depth understanding of the complex political, economic, cultural, and social challenged facing today’s colleges and universities.
geteducated.com
Master of Science in Management
The online Master of Science in Management from Greenville University is designed to help students identify and develop the skills necessary to manage contemporary organizations. In this program, students learn to use management theory to address daily operational challenges and implement long term strategic goals. Focusing on the human side...
geteducated.com
Doctor of Philosophy in Christian Leadership / Strategic Christian Ministry
Liberty University’s 100% online Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Christian Leadership – Strategic Christian Ministry is designed to help students gain the research skills, leadership abilities, and biblical knowledge needed to carry out successful ministry efforts. This degree places an emphasis on scholarly, empirical research with the goal of helping students find effective solutions to challenges in the field of Christian leadership. Throughout this program, students can learn how to develop strategic, actionable plans for helping their church or ministry grow and fulfill the Great Commission. With this knowledge, students can prepare to foster spiritual growth, evangelism, and discipleship efforts in their local church or organization. The Ph.D. in Christian Leadership – Strategic Christian Ministry is a great option for current ministry professionals who want to bolster their skill set or branch out into more research-centric roles. All courses are offered 100% online, so students can pursue their degree from the comfort of home without having to travel to take on-campus classes. Upon graduation, students can pursue roles in Christian education, Christian ministry, churches, faith-based organizations, higher education, missions organizations, nonprofit organizations, and research/academia.
Comments / 0