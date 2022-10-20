Liberty University’s 100% online Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Christian Leadership – Strategic Christian Ministry is designed to help students gain the research skills, leadership abilities, and biblical knowledge needed to carry out successful ministry efforts. This degree places an emphasis on scholarly, empirical research with the goal of helping students find effective solutions to challenges in the field of Christian leadership. Throughout this program, students can learn how to develop strategic, actionable plans for helping their church or ministry grow and fulfill the Great Commission. With this knowledge, students can prepare to foster spiritual growth, evangelism, and discipleship efforts in their local church or organization. The Ph.D. in Christian Leadership – Strategic Christian Ministry is a great option for current ministry professionals who want to bolster their skill set or branch out into more research-centric roles. All courses are offered 100% online, so students can pursue their degree from the comfort of home without having to travel to take on-campus classes. Upon graduation, students can pursue roles in Christian education, Christian ministry, churches, faith-based organizations, higher education, missions organizations, nonprofit organizations, and research/academia.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO