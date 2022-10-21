ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Belhaven Hotel Nov. 10

The Belhaven Hotel will be the subject of the next event in the Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach. In 1898, the railroad company built a casino on the Boardwalk at the east...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Women's Club of Indian River hosts state police corporal

The GFWC Women's Club of Indian River held its monthly meeting Oct. 10 at the Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. Delaware State Police Cpl. Robin Brown was the speaker; she provided information on how domestic violence is handled in the state. The club meets at 10 a.m., the second...
MILLSBORO, DE
hubison.com

Football Downs Delaware State for Homecoming

WASHINGTON (October 22, 2022) - Howard University football team played its best all-around game of the season to dominate the Delaware State Hornets, 35-17, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener before an overflow homecoming crowd of 7,495 in Greene Stadium. The Bison (2-5, 1-0 in the MEAC), playing at...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings

More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
High School Football PRO

Dover, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality

In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26

Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. The Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON

18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Grain Thief to play The Room at Cedar Grove Nov. 3

Boston-based Grain Thief, a five-piece string band, will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. “Grain Thief is best known...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31

The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton Little League holds softball tournament for Lenny Williams

Milton Little League hosted a charity softball tournament Oct. 15 to help raise money for the family of Lenny Williams, a 20-year-old Miltonian who tragically died Oct. 3 following a battle with cancer. The tournament started with remarks and a “play ball!” from Williams’ family, led by his stepmother, Christa...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Above the Dunes

REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Above the Dunes in Rehoboth Beach might be a newer restaurant for the resort town, but they already have award winning dishes like their gumbo. The Foodie Team got to try that and more in this week’s Foodie Friday. Check it out!. Above the Dunes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5

Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
LEWES, DE

