KFVS12
Southern Illinois Now files to become independent organization and create economic devlelopment hub
(KFVS) - Southern Illinois Now (SI Now) is taking steps to become a standalone not-for-profit corporation with a mission to develop economic opportunities. According to a statement from SI Now, the focus will be on the current businesses, potential new business and regional workforce in southern Illinois’ 17 southern counties.
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 18,000 ducks hit the water for the eighth Paducky Derby
PADUCAH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help local survivors, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center put on the eighth annual Paducky Derby Saturday. This year they set a record for the amount of ducks they had adopted: 17,910 rubber ducks hit the water on Montgomery Lake in Noble Park. With help from the Paducah Fire Department, they pushed to get their bills across the line first.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
wpsdlocal6.com
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
suntimesnews.com
October 24 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Perryville lost at St. Pius 27-18. The Pirates play Farmington Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 4 District 1 Tournament. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic won at Kennett 46-16. PERRYVILLE – St. Vincent lost at Jefferson 46-28. STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve beat visiting...
dailyegyptian.com
Civil service union employees vote unanimously to approve changes to new contract
The Association of Civil Service Employees (AScE) voted unanimously on Oct. 21 to approve changes to the future contract for employees at Southern Illinois University’s Carbondale Campus (SIU). These changes will include cumulative pay raises for long-term employees as well as provide protections for paid leave and workplace conditions....
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
suntimesnews.com
St. Agnes A team takes 1st place in CAC championship
BLOOMSDALE – The A team took 1st place in the CAC championship match. They won it in three sets against the Valle Catholic Warriors. There were talented girls on each side of the net. The A team took 2nd place for the CAC season. The Warriors took first place.
kbsi23.com
1 killed in shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Carbondale. Carbondale police were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Several shots were fired and officers...
suntimesnews.com
Yellow Jacket freshmen & sophomore volleyball teams play in quad tourney
CHESTER – The Chester Yellow Jackets freshmen and sophomore volleyball teams played in a quad tournament in Carbondale Saturday and finished in first place. CHESTER – Chester is hosting a regional volleyball tournament starting tonight.
suntimesnews.com
Cade Isaiah Beck
A funeral will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 for 24-year-old Cade Isaiah Beck of Jackson, Mo. who passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born October 26, 1997 in Perryville, Mo. to Carrie (Brown) Kennedy who survives in Oak Ridge and Lonnie Beck who survives in Perryville. He was a member of the Catholic Faith.
kbsi23.com
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way
WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
suntimesnews.com
SEMO-NASV & Safe House host working with victims training for area first responders and others working with victims of abuse
JACKSON – Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Safe House of Southeast Missouri have organized a training for local law enforcement, Missouri Children’s Division, first responders, medical personnel, mental health professionals, and others that may encounter victims of sexual or domestic violence. The training is...
AOL Corp
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash on southern Illinois highway
A 31-year-old woman from Marion died in a three-vehicle crash Friday on a southern Illinois highway, according to authorities. Illinois State Police had not released the woman’s name as of Saturday afternoon because her family had not been notified, the agency said. It provided preliminary investigative details in a news release.
