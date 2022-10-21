Read full article on original website
menifee247.com
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge
Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
2urbangirls.com
Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore
The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
macaronikid.com
Being Papa Pal is a Great Way Teachers Can Earn Extra Pay
*Disclaimer: The author applied for and obtained a job with Papa to facilitate the writing of this review. The author received compensation for this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are their own. The holidays are coming sooner than I had hoped. Retailers are already selling their holiday decorations and...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
menifee247.com
Menifee's 'sphere of influence': What does it really mean?
The state organizing entity CALAFCO defines it as “a planning boundary outside of an agency’s legal boundary (such as the city limit line) that designates the agency’s probable future boundary and service area. Factors considered in a sphere of influence review focus on the current and future land use, the current and future need and capacity for service, and any relevant communities of interest.”
iebusinessdaily.com
New contractor for MoVal bridge project
Moreno Valley has reached an agreement with two entities to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. Skanska USA, a New York-based general contractor with an office in Riverside, was selected as a contractor by the Great American Insurance Company after the previous contractor defaulted, according to a statement posted Monday on the city’s website.
SoCal weather: Slightly warm conditions expected Monday in most of region, followed by dip in temps
A high-pressure system will result in slightly warm conditions for much of Southern California on Monday, followed by a dip in temperatures later in the week.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory for Sunday Night And Monday For IE Valley
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Sunday night and all day Monday October 23, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory...
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
Rainstorms Over County to Move East on Monday Ahead of Santa Ana Winds
The disturbance that produced showers overnight in San Diego County was predicted to move east on Monday, setting up a period of Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said. The showers caused traffic tie-ups in the early morning hours Sunday, including a vehicle flipping on state Route 94 in...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Hot Springs Apartment Vandalized
Imagine waking up to the sounds of loud booms and crashes in the early hours of the morning, and to your surprise, shattered glass and debris across your living room floor. That’s what happened to one Desert Hot Springs resident who thought she was safe and sound in her own apartment, before this incident.
bravotv.com
Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M
Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
Train services between OC and San Diego County shut down through December due to unstable hillsides
For the last several weeks, Amtrak's Surfliner and Metrolink trains have been forced to stop running trains from Orange County to the San Diego County border.
nbcpalmsprings.com
First Cases of Avian Flu Confirmed in Riverside County
(CNS) – The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said Thursday, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading among domestic and wild birds. “Although we just have two positive cases so far, the disease is...
