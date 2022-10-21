Read full article on original website
Families enjoy fun night out at Menifee Fall Festival
Story and photos by Kelvin Portillo, Correspondent. This year’s City of Menifee annual Fall Festival was an evening filled with family-friendly activities and live entertainment, such as live group performances, food and clothing vendors, and several contests. Held at the parking lot of Mt. San Jacinto College from 4-8...
Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼
The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday. Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an The post Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
Get Thrifty With It! Here Are 5 Tips for Your Next Thrifting Spree at Goodwill of OC
Influencer and Sustainable Stylist, Rachel Bennet, Shares Her Thrifting Tips. Influencer and thrift-aholic Rachel Bennett spends her days prancing through Newport Beach with an americano in hand, producing content for her Instagram and combing through every local thrift shop in OC. An OC native, Bennett’s love of thrifting started many years ago when her grandmother would take her to thrift stores and teach her how to hunt for the best deals. One of her favorite go-to spots in Orange County is Goodwill of OC—a nonprofit organization that helps people facing barriers find their own pathway to employment and greater independence. But before you go and hit the racks, here are Bennett’s tips on how to find gems while thrifting.
Artist Spotlight: Francisco “Franky” Castle becomes energy in motion!
Keeping the dream alive with Franky Castle’s eccentric life. Southern California local, Francisco “Franky” Castle, is passionate about the arts. I met Castle at Riverside’s monthly art walk. He was willing to sit down with me and tell his story. Castle was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and left for the states at the age of three. His parents were determined to achieve the American dream in Anaheim, California. Castle’s father became a carpenter, and his mother began working at a local factory. Castle grew up in a neighborhood that served as a home for various gangs. With the gangs residing in his backyard, Castle was exposed to drugs and violence. However, the neighborhood also showed him the beauty of graffiti.
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
Halloween events happening in Orange County
If you have been waiting for fun and interactive Halloween activities to do during the month of October, you’re in luck. In comparison to previous years, celebrating Halloween has become difficult due to Covid restrictions and the closing of locations. However, this year is an exciting year because there will be many more events taking place in Orange County for everyone to enjoy. Here is a list of events to go to in celebration of Fall and Halloween.
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
Menifee's 'sphere of influence': What does it really mean?
The state organizing entity CALAFCO defines it as “a planning boundary outside of an agency’s legal boundary (such as the city limit line) that designates the agency’s probable future boundary and service area. Factors considered in a sphere of influence review focus on the current and future land use, the current and future need and capacity for service, and any relevant communities of interest.”
Banning is like Monopoly: Fiona Ma sees a winner
When residents of Banning approach staff, the city expects its employees to be prepared and on standby to assist and serve. Some demonstrate going above and beyond, and for that, the directors of their departments nominated this year’s recipients of the city’s “100% Ready Award,” bestowed upon winners at this year’s State of the City event held last week at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
Desert Hot Springs Apartment Vandalized
Imagine waking up to the sounds of loud booms and crashes in the early hours of the morning, and to your surprise, shattered glass and debris across your living room floor. That’s what happened to one Desert Hot Springs resident who thought she was safe and sound in her own apartment, before this incident.
I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.
Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'
Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
Hearing Set to Discuss OC-Santa Ana Homeless Shelter Dispute
A dispute between Orange County and Santa Ana officials over a cold-weather shelter for transients this winter has prompted a federal judge to hold a hearing on Friday to consider how south county cities can contribute more to providing beds for the homeless.
Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore
The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
Sleep in an iconic wigwam along historic Route 66 | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
RIALTO, Calif. — Sleepy travelers on Route 66 look no further. A cozy night's sleep awaits at the Wigwam Motel in Rialto. The tipi-shaped motel is a classic pit stop, but you won’t find rawhide or tent poles inside the rooms. The Wigwams are far from being culturally...
