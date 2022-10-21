ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA



KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

COVID deaths down, but associated deaths called ‘concerning’

While COVID-19 mortality is down this year, the impact of COVID-associated deaths remains “significant and concerning,” according to an analysis by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The study found that a vast majority of increases in all-cause mortality were due to COVID-associated deaths, the department...
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
INGLEWOOD, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area

The Beverly Hills Police Department says it’s aware of antisemitic flyers being dispersed in the north part of the city overnight. The flyers were collected and there was “no threat to the community,” police said. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, whose mother survived a death march from Auschwitz by hiding behind a barn, spoke out […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Beth Torres

Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families

The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
LONG BEACH, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Orange County birds test positive for avian flu

Six birds in Orange County have tested positive for bird flu, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced. The announcement comes a little over a week after bird flu was also reported at a Long Beach park, where two Canadian geese and one black-crowned night heron were confirmed to be infected.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

First Cases of Avian Flu Confirmed in Riverside County

(CNS) – The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said Thursday, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading among domestic and wild birds. “Although we just have two positive cases so far, the disease is...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor

By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
LOS ANGELES, CA

