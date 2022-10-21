Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 30 to Make Wealthiest Californians Pay for Clean Air
The next time you’re stopped in gridlocked Southern California freeway traffic, take a glance at what’s around you. The chances are very good that your vehicle is idling at the edge of a working-class, low-income neighborhood populated mainly by people of color. Think of Boyle Heights in Los...
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
COVID deaths down, but associated deaths called ‘concerning’
While COVID-19 mortality is down this year, the impact of COVID-associated deaths remains “significant and concerning,” according to an analysis by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The study found that a vast majority of increases in all-cause mortality were due to COVID-associated deaths, the department...
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
spectrumnews1.com
LA's first street psychiatrist talks about transforming homeless lives
There are many factors that can cause a person to become homeless. One of the most visible on the streets of LA is a lack of adequate mental health care. The LA County Department of Mental Health is seeking to address that shortfall in access with their first street psychiatrist, Dr. Shayan Rab.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
davisvanguard.org
Orange County D.A. Sued by ACLU, Others after Failing to Provide Access to Public Records
SANTA ANA, CA – The Orange County District Attorney, Todd Spitzer, was sued this week by Chicanxs Unidxs de Orange County, the ACLU Foundations of Southern California and Northern California, and the Peace and Justice Law Center for violating the Public Records Act (PRA). Robert Ponce, a legal associate...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state.
foxla.com
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area
The Beverly Hills Police Department says it’s aware of antisemitic flyers being dispersed in the north part of the city overnight. The flyers were collected and there was “no threat to the community,” police said. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, whose mother survived a death march from Auschwitz by hiding behind a barn, spoke out […]
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families
The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: LA Reacts to Kevin de León's Refusal To Resign, LA’s Dwindling Affordable Housing, Why LA Needs A Wildlife Crossing
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, October...
KTLA.com
Orange County birds test positive for avian flu
Six birds in Orange County have tested positive for bird flu, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced. The announcement comes a little over a week after bird flu was also reported at a Long Beach park, where two Canadian geese and one black-crowned night heron were confirmed to be infected.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
Laist.com
Photos: What A Massive Protest Of The Iranian Government Looked Like In DTLA
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Topline:. Protesters filled the streets of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
First Cases of Avian Flu Confirmed in Riverside County
(CNS) – The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said Thursday, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading among domestic and wild birds. “Although we just have two positive cases so far, the disease is...
Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor
By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
Comments / 1