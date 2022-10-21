Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 24
Early voting is underway in Bladen County … 5 sites…. • Bladen County Board of Elections office, 301 Cypress Street, Elizabethtown. • Old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Bladenboro. • Dublin Town Hall, 7368 Albert Street. • East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 East Arcadia Drive, Riegelwood.
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. leaders disappointed company chose to expand in NC instead of their county
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County council members expressed that they're disappointed an existing company has decided to expand in neighboring Scotland County. SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
Dobbins Heights’ David among leaders recognized as Lumber River Council of Governments celebrates 50 years of regional excellence
PEMBROKE — On Oct. 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville firefighters’ training and quick action likely saved man
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Training and quick action likely saved a man from choking at a Columbus County restaurant. Lt. Jeremy Hooks and Capt. Kyle McDaniel worked together at the for the past 4 years, they often get dinner together. “We decided we were going to get something to...
bladenonline.com
Bladenboro, Clarkton Libraries Hosting Campfire Stories Event
Bladen County Public Library branches in Bladenboro and Clarkton are hosting Campfire Stories this week. Youngsters ages 10 and under are invited to “join us if you dare…” for fun, food and crafts as part of a scary good time ahead of Halloween night. The event at...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Fairmont meeting forges ahead on code enforcement
FAIRMONT — On Tuesday, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners said they looked forward to the coming code enforcement effort. To
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
Cheers to 10 years!
The 10th annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates’ Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration, presented by Lumber River United
Scotland Health selects new board members
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: On Cheri Beasley, Brother Of Slain State Trooper Gets His Say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
