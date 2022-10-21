ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Sheriff: 3 trafficked drugs from Mexico to Polk County, leads to largest seizure of fentanyl in agency history

By FOX 13 news staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

1 person killed in Orange County deadly shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Update (10/25): The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday that a 16-year-old girl was found dead outside a home Monday night in Hiawassee. The girl was identified as Deshayla Sanaa Ferguson. Original story. A woman has died after a shooting Monday night in Orange County,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County

Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

21-year-old man dies in Palmetto shooting, police say

PALMETTO, Fla. - Manatee County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto. Deputies responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Monday and found the unresponsive victim in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound, they said.
PALMETTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy