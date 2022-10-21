Sheriff: 3 trafficked drugs from Mexico to Polk County, leads to largest seizure of fentanyl in agency history

Read full article on original website
Two Arrested, Eight Rescued in Human Trafficking Investigation
Victims Were Forced into Sex Trade to Pay Off "Travel Debt"
Florida sheriff's office makes record fentanyl bust, arrests 3 people trafficking drugs sent from Mexico
Florida authorities arrested three suspects and seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl as part of an undercover drug trafficking bust. One suspect was in the U.S. illegally.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man confesses to 31-year-old murder of Daytona Beach woman while in prison, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man serving a life sentence for beating a Titusville woman to death was indicted by a grand jury on a 31-year-old cold case out of Volusia County, authorities announced Monday. Michael Townson, 53, of Orlando is accused of killing a Daytona Beach woman, Linda...
fox35orlando.com
1 person killed in Orange County deadly shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Update (10/25): The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday that a 16-year-old girl was found dead outside a home Monday night in Hiawassee. The girl was identified as Deshayla Sanaa Ferguson. Original story. A woman has died after a shooting Monday night in Orange County,...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Florida man, upset over nearby construction work, shoots vehicle
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A central Florida man took out his anger over nearby construction work by shooting into a vehicle over the weekend, earning him two attempted murder charges, according to authorities in Polk County. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Richard Vitiritti shot into the...
DOJ: Tampa couple sentenced in multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme
TAMPA, Fla. — A couple from Tampa were sentenced after leading a money laundering organization responsible for receiving more than $20 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Monday. Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, laundered millions of dollars in drug proceeds...
Polk County man angered by construction allegedly shoots at car: PCSO
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car after he was angered by construction work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Driver crashes after being shot in head in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot in the head while driving on the southwest side of a business parking lot at the corner of Buenaventura Boulevard and Simpson Road in Osceola County on Sunday evening, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue. After the man was shot,...
Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a press conference on Monday TPD arrested two men they believe are linked to a deadly shooting outside a Tampa nightclub on October 9.
Enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M people seized in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl to kill about 2.7 million people in what they're calling the largest fentanyl seizure in the agency's history.
fox35orlando.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in Kissimmee may have been victim of a crime, Osceola County deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was found on Sunday with a serious head injury, possibly from a gunshot wound, and that deputies suspect criminal behavior is involved. Citing the ongoing active investigation, few details about the circumstances of the...
Owner of Florida sushi restaurant accused of operating drug house out of business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The owner of a Japanese sushi-style restaurant in west-central Florida is accused of running a drug house out his business, authorities said. Hai Thanh Bui, 40, of Pinellas Park, was arrested Friday at 3 a.m. EDT and charged with 21 counts, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
iheart.com
"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County
Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
Man found dead in driveway leads to homicide investigation in Manatee County
Manatee County detectives are currently investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a driveway on Monday.
fox35orlando.com
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
fox13news.com
21-year-old man dies in Palmetto shooting, police say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Manatee County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto. Deputies responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Monday and found the unresponsive victim in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound, they said.
