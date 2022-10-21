Morehead State is receiving a special gift from an alumnus to commemorate our 100th anniversary as a public institution. Over the last 100 years, MSU has served the region as "a light to the mountains" and launched thousands of Eagles into flight on the next steps of their journeys. In recognition of this centennial milestone, philanthropists Ron (Class of 1965) and Diane Cartee have provided a generous contribution to commissioning a bronze Eagle statue that will become a new focal point on campus. This centennial Eagle, featuring a 12-foot wingspan, will represent generations of Eagles flying home to their nest or taking flight into what's next.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO