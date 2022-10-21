Linfield University’s Theatre Program returns to the stage in November for the raunchy, comedic musical, “Firebringer.” Produced in collaboration with the Linfield Department of Music, this viral, indie hit hilariously depicts a tribe of cave people who discover the ability to control fire. This play may not be suitable for all audiences due to adult language and is recommended for ages 13 and older. Please note that fog and haze will be used.

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO