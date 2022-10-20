Read full article on original website
Man dead after being dragged by subway train in Manhattan: NYPD
A man was killed on Monday afternoon when he was dragged by a train at the Columbus Circle subway station, police said. The man’s clothing got caught in the train doors just before 5 p.m., an NYPD official said. He has not yet been identified. Man dead after being...
Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked punch: NYPD
An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Bronx subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked...
LI girl, 12, missing for days
Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. LI girl, 12, missing for days. Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to...
Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library
Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years ago. She's on a mission to heal not only herself but also her community through art. Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library. Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s...
Cyclists return for Tour de Bronx
It’s the day some cyclists in our area have been waiting a long time for; the annual Tour De Bronx event is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It’s the day some cyclists in our area have been waiting a long time for; the annual Tour De Bronx event is back after a COVID-19 hiatus.
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan
Subway safety plan unveiled by Adams, Hochul offers …. Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday announced a plan they say focuses on policing, surveillance cameras and care for those in need. Officers are to patrol in hundreds of stations during peak hours. Tips for dressing up pets...
New Yorkers celebrate Diwali
Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism. Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism. Celebrations of...
NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready
It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark. NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready. It was another bright and mild...
New subway safety plan to provide more to homeless with severe mental illness
Gov. Hochul said New York will help to open two new units at psychiatric care centers, with 50 total beds, to help people on the streets and in the subway system who are experiencing homelessness and severe mental illness. New subway safety plan to provide more to homeless …. Gov....
