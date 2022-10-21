Read full article on original website
Georgians Embrace Early Voting; Here’s What You Need to Know
On the second day of Early Voting, Georgia voters are continuing their record midterm turnout levels. However, Early Voting differs from Election Day and Absentee-by-Mail in a number of ways. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:. In-Person Absentee Ballot Request Forms. __. Under Georgia law, Early Voting is...
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointments to Rare Disease Advisory Council
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointments to the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council, created by House Bill 918. The Council is comprised of 16 qualified professionals, persons living with rare diseases, and caregivers appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House. It will advise the General Assembly and other state agencies and departments on the needs of individuals with rare diseases living in Georgia.
SBA Georgia Training Events Oct. 24th-28th
Mondays & Wednesdays, October 24 to November 16, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET REGISTER HERE. Boots to Business (Fort Stewart) The Georgia VBOC will conduct an in-person, 2-day, Boots to Business, Intro to Entrepreneurship class on Fort Stewart for transitioning active duty military and their spouses on October 25-26. Seating is limited. Please contact the installation manager for availability -- 912-767-6794.
The Technical College System of Georgia Signs Master Agreement Enabling its 22 Colleges to License the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has signed a master service agreement that simplifies the procurement process, enabling all 22 colleges in the system to purchase a license to use the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform. YuJa, Inc. has years of service with TCSG institutions, including Chattahoochee Technical College, Coastal...
Georgia Trooper who Starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies
Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. See. .
