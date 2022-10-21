ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Odessa Finalist in State Awards Program

 3 days ago
Finalists announced for the 2022 Texas Downtown President’s Awards Program

Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state.

Downtown Odessa, Inc. has been recognized for it’s “Best Traditional Event,” the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt. 14,000 eggs were found within a 2 day timespan across local downtown businesses, which prompted a huge growth in the event.

Texas Downtown was established in 1985 and its mission is to provide members with resources, advocacy, education, and connections to develop vibrant districts. The organization is an independent, statewide nonprofit that represents cities and towns of all sizes, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, local associations, small businesses, and individuals.

Executive Director, Casey Hallmark had this to say about the achievement for Downtown Odessa, “Downtown Odessa, Inc. has undergone a mountain of obstacles within recent years regarding the Covid-19 pandemic among other factors, but this is a true testament to the progression and success of our organization.” Hallmark added, “This was such a great event for Downtown Odessa businesses. I am so proud of all the hard work our team did, and to now be in the running for an award on the State level is very exciting! Anytime we can put Downtown Odessa on the map and promote our downtown businesses at the same time is a huge win! Now we will just wait and see! Win or lose, this is an indicator that what we are doing to achieve our mission is working!”

One hundred and twenty nine entries were submitted in twelve different categories from communities across the state. Design and achievement categories were judged by separate panels.

Achievement Judges: Erika Boyd, Texas Travel Alliance; Julie Glover, Downtown Consultant; Danny Holeva, Arts Council of Midland; Kris Larson, Central Houston; and Jordan Maddox, Halff Associates.

Winners will be announced on November 2 at the President’s Awards Gala, held in conjunction with the 2022 Texas Downtown Conference scheduled for November 1-4 in San Marcos.

For more information about the President’s Awards, the Texas Downtown Conference, or other programs of Texas Downtown, please visit www.texasdowntown.org.

