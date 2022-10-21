Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million, the largest donation in the organization’s history
Break out your finest Thin Mints! Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $85 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its branches, the largest individual donation in that organization’s history. The surprise donation will be used to help it recover from the pandemic, which took a strong...
Poor training may be hampering physical activity push in primary schools – study
Poor professional development may be hampering a £320 million drive to boost children’s physical health through primary schools, a study suggests.The government commits funding – the PE and sport premium for primary schools – for schools in England to help their pupils to be physically active.Schools choose how to spend their allocation of funding and some is expected to be spent on training teachers.A Cambridge University study said that many school-based interventions to promote physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour have been delivered worldwide.This funding can have a tremendous impact on children’s health and education, but schools could be better...
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
Phys.org
Online program to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress, study shows
An innovative programme to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress when used online, new analysis shows. Own-Voice Intensive Phonics (OVIP) approach is a computer-assisted instruction system which has already been shown to be effective as part of face-to-face tuition as part of previous research. The first...
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
BBC
Cerebral palsy: The Movement Centre provides free care
Parents who feared their two-year-old son would have vital treatment delayed have thanked a charity that stepped in to provide it for free. Archie, from Market Drayton in Shropshire, has cerebral palsy and is now being treated at The Movement Centre in Oswestry. Where previously families would have had to...
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Telemedicine in Oncology Supportive Care Presentation: October 1, 2022
From cutting costs to protecting fragile immune systems, telemedicine (the use of technology to administer health care remotely) can provide an array of benefits to patients with cancer but more must be done to improve and ensure access, according to an expert. During CURE®’s Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit, Dr....
techaiapp.com
Galvanize offers veterans pathway to software engineering careers
When Jose Lozano was in the Army, he had a community — and a purpose. But when he decided to retire after 21 years, his biggest concern was how to take those two things with him into the civilian world. “When I was in the military, I was serving...
allnurses.com
The Rise of the Healthcare Influencer and Nurse Entrepreneurship
Specializes in Med-Surg, Geriatrics, Palliative care, Case Mgmt. Has 22 years experience. No longer is facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok merely about keeping in contact and learning how to make viral recipes (looking at you yummy Tik Tok feta pasta.) Social media platforms have launched the online careers and rise of doctors and nurses who have branched out as influencers in their specialties or have started business ventures from their expertise.
