Poor professional development may be hampering a £320 million drive to boost children’s physical health through primary schools, a study suggests.The government commits funding – the PE and sport premium for primary schools – for schools in England to help their pupils to be physically active.Schools choose how to spend their allocation of funding and some is expected to be spent on training teachers.A Cambridge University study said that many school-based interventions to promote physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour have been delivered worldwide.This funding can have a tremendous impact on children’s health and education, but schools could be better...

1 DAY AGO