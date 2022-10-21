Read full article on original website
NBA
Magic Hang Tough With Celtics, But Fall Short in Home Opener
Terrence Ross racked up 29 points, Paolo Banchero scored 23 in his first regular season game at Amway Center, and Cole Anthony filled up the box score with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but, despite a valiant effort, the Orlando Magic came up short against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics, 126-120, on Saturday night.
Simons, Lillard lead unbeaten Blazers past Nuggets 135-110
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game to start the season with a 135-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Simons had 22 points and six 3s in the third quarter alone as Portland became the only 4-0 team in the NBA. Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who took over in the second half after a sluggish start. The last time they opened 4-0 was 1999. Aaron Gordon scored 26 for the Nuggets (2-2). Nikola Jokic, who had consecutive triple-doubles in Denver’s previous two games, got into foul trouble and finished with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The Nuggets, with their bigger lineup, led by 11 early. Gordon’s dunk gave Denver a 53-40 advantage.
NBA
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined
NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor
Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
NBA
5 takeaways from Mavericks' dominant win against Grizzlies
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks quickly snuffed out hopes for a combative showdown between superstars Luka Doncic and Ja Morant by seizing a 25-point lead in the first quarter Saturday enroute to a 137-96 drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies here at American Airlines Center. Credit Doncic for orchestrating this...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 23, 2022
The 21st home opener in New Orleans franchise history tips off at 6 p.m. vs. Utah in the Smoothie King Center. The game sold out 10 days ago. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/new-orleans-pelicans-sellout-home-opener-utah-jazz-10-23-2022-2023-nba-season. Tickets have also been selling at a brisk pace for Tuesday’s home game vs. Dallas, but there are still tickets available...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Wizards
The new-look Cavaliers wrap up their first week of regular season hoops with the eagerly-anticipated home opener on Sunday night – welcoming Bradley Beal and the Wizards to what should be a pulsating Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. J.B. Bickerstaff’s young guns got their first win of the young season on...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Magic 120
On a night during which Jaylen Brown didn’t have his best stuff, Derrick White stepped up and teamed up with Jayson Tatum to lead Boston to its third straight victory to open the season. White and Tatum combined to score 15 straight points for Boston from the 5:55 mark...
NBA
Preview: Wizards travel to Cleveland seeking 3-0 start
After a pair of nice wins to start the season, the Wizards head to Cleveland for their toughest test yet, facing off with newly acquired guard Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports...
NBA
Pelicans home opener, upcoming game vs. Mavericks | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by team reporter Erin Summers (filling in for Jim Eichenhofer) to discuss last night’s loss against the Jazz, the huge fan turnout, and reasons to remain excited about this team. Later, David Wesley of Bally Sports joins...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.24.22
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Boston ( 3-0, 0-2 on the road) at Bulls ( 1-2, 0-1 at home) 7PM CT. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 6:45. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King.7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan : 27ppg. Boston: Tatum: 34...
NBA
Keys To the Game - Bulls vs Celtics (10.24.22)
The Bulls return to the home hardwood to take on the Boston Celtics in the first of four between the two teams this season. Boston comes to town with a perfect 3-0 record while Chicago, 1-2, looks to get back on track after dropping two in row. Over their last 10 meetings, the C’s hold a 6-4 edge, however, the Bulls have won three of the last 5 in the all-time series.
NBA
The Riffcast: Overtime in Minnesota, Jazz start season 2-0
Winning plays come in a variety of ways, and on Friday, it was a foul. Mike Conley sent Rudy Gobert to the line, and it worked out for Utah. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 24 points and 13 rebounds. JP Chunga recapped the Jazz’s 132-126 overtime win. Catch The Riffcast on...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: Once More Against The Raptors
The HEAT and Raptors meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. It will also mark as the second consecutive game against Toronto, with their last matchup played on Saturday in a, 112-109, HEAT win. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The HEAT are 59-38 all-time...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 2
Each Monday, we tell you all you need to know about the coming week in the NBA and look back on the week that was, too. It didn’t take long for players to start dropping 40-pieces this season as the first six days of play have already produced seven 40+ point games, including a pair of 41-point games by Damian Lillard and an explosive 49-point gem from Ja Morant as he flirted with the first 50-point game of the season.
NBA
Nuggets Look for Third Straight Win Tonight in Portland
The Nuggets have won back-to-back games after losing their season opener. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists in Friday's 122-117 home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was his 78th career triple-double, tying him for sixth all-time with the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.
NBA
76ers Host Pacers, Close Homestand | Gameday Report 4/82
The 76ers (0-3) will look to break into the win column Monday, hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-2) on Penn Medicine Court to close their three-game homestand. Saturday’s meeting with the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) was a back-and-forth affair featuring 10 lead changes and 12 ties. The Sixers ultimately fell, 114-105, in the final minutes.
NBA
"I'm Happy For The Guys In The Locker Room" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Win Over Minnesota
It wasn't the greatest of starts for Utah on Friday night. Before the first timeout, the Jazz found themselves down 15-3 as Minnesota, a team with high aspirations, was firing on all cylinders. But, under new head coach Will Hardy, Utah refused to wilt. Instead, the Jazz fought their way...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/24/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 24, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 122, Pelicans 121 (OT) A furious rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter allowed New Orleans to force overtime in Sunday’s home...
