Read full article on original website
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointments to Rare Disease Advisory Council
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointments to the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council, created by House Bill 918. The Council is comprised of 16 qualified professionals, persons living with rare diseases, and caregivers appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House. It will advise the General Assembly and other state agencies and departments on the needs of individuals with rare diseases living in Georgia.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Trooper who Starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies
Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. See. .
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgians Embrace Early Voting; Here’s What You Need to Know
On the second day of Early Voting, Georgia voters are continuing their record midterm turnout levels. However, Early Voting differs from Election Day and Absentee-by-Mail in a number of ways. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:. In-Person Absentee Ballot Request Forms. __. Under Georgia law, Early Voting is...
Comments / 0