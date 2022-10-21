Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBOE Radio
LONGTIME OSKALOOSA SOFTBALL COACH JAY HARMS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
OSKALOOSA, IA — After 45 years as a head softball coach, Coach Jay Harms has announced his retirement as of Monday, October 24, 2022. Harms has spent the last 37 years at Oskaloosa Community School District, and the prior eight years as head coach at Charter Oak-Ute Community School District.
Von Maur at Jordan Creek opening in early November
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from August of 2021, when Von Maur first announced its relocation to Jordan Creek Town Center. Von Maur will soon open its doors in West Des Moines, just in time for the holiday season. The grand opening of...
KCCI.com
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Iowa Offense’s Transfer Portal Hierarchy of Needs
“When your team has the worst total offense in college football, there is basically nowhere left to go but up.”. The Iowa offense, given two weeks to prepare for its game against Ohio State, managed to disprove this statement from one of my articles last week in spectacular fashion. The Hawkeye offense mustered only three points and 158 total yards in Saturday’s humiliating 54-10 defeat, with Iowa’s only touchdown of the game being scored by the defense. Iowa committed six turnovers (nine if you count their three turnovers on downs), surrendered five sacks and ten tackles for loss, and failed to produce a single offensive play of over 20 yards. Even after finally pulling the plug on quarterback Spencer Petras in favor of backup Alex Padilla, the offense continued to sputter, with Padilla fumbling his first snap of the game and throwing an interception on his third. Iowa’s defense, which held the Buckeyes to 3-13 on third down and a season-low 360 yards of total offense (compared to their pre-game average of 543.7) had no chance in a game in which their opponent’s starting field position was at its on 46-yard line.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Howe: Don't Count Out Michael Myers' Turn for Kirk Ferentz
Direction of Iowa Football Program Under Coach Has Been Doubted Before
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: NCAA should reinstate TV bans to counter Iowa football problem
We’ve seen enough. Literally. It’s time for someone to intervene and take Iowa football games off of American television airwaves until further notice. Iowa’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff was the final straw. Advertisers should threaten to pull their commercials if they have the misfortune of being paired with the Hawkeyes, because Brian Ferentz’s offense alienates millions of viewers.
KBOE Radio
BODY OF MISSING OSKALOOSA MAN FOUND AT LAKE RED ROCK
LAKE RED ROCK — The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock yesterday morning, according to authorities. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Bison released at Walnut Creek National Wildlife Refuge
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Central Iowa is once again a home where the bison roam. Watch the video above from 1996 to see eight bison released at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge near Prairie City. Correction: The video above mistakenly refers to bison as buffalo.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Body of missing man recovered at Lake Red Rock
MARION COUNTY, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say. Raymond Welch, 41, was reported missing on October 15th. The following day, his vehicle was found at Cordova State Park along Lake […]
KCJJ
More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty
Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Ferentz bristles with reporter over possible change of Iowa's offensive coordinator, his son
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa’s struggles on offense have gone on for a while, and the fact that the offensive coordinator is the Iowa coach’s son only makes the situation more complicated. Ferentz is routinely asked about Brian Ferentz’ status, but has stuck with him. The topic came up...
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
KCJJ
Bicyclist struck by car, injured near Riverside
A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday night near Riverside. According to Washington County dispatch records, a motorist reported hitting a bicycle without lights on Highway 22 just west of the Iowa River just before 8pm. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. Their identity and condition have not been released.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
Comments / 0