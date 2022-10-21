Read full article on original website
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June
Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
The Pandemic Housing Bust? This interactive map shows how fast home prices are shifting in regional housing markets
In total, 19 regional housing markets notched a home price decline greater than 5% between May and September.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
Lumber prices have defied a cooling housing market to climb 26% in October, but surging mortgage rates will keep a lid on further upside
Lumber prices have rallied 26% so far in October, but further gains may be limited as the housing market slows down. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7% in amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike policy. "At 7% interest rates, I wouldn't expect lumber to do much for a...
A 20% crash in the housing market is possible as mortgage rates continue to surge higher
Good morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Matt Fox. Phil Rosen will be back next week. There's a flashing red warning sign hitting one of the biggest segments of the US economy: the housing market. Existing home sales fell for the eighth straight month in September. That's the longest slump since...
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
As home sales stall, sellers' fix-it punch list budget is 50% higher, data shows
As the housing market softens, would-be home buyers are no longer waiving that option that sellers make repairs, new data suggests.
Mortgage Rates Climb Again, But Pace Slows
Freddie Mac says the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is still under 7%; others say it's crossed that threshold. The average rate for the 30-year fixed continues to climb toward 7%, ticking up slightly again this week. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate for the 30-year fixed is now at 6.94%,...
The housing market will deteriorate more quickly as the impact of soaring mortgage rates hasn't been fully felt yet, Goldman Sachs says
The housing market will continue to slide in the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts said September existing homes sales data didn't fully capture the latest increase in mortgage rates. In a Thursday note, they said "we expect the deterioration in the housing market to reaccelerate in future prints."
This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers
Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
Housing Market Slump Forecast Continues Into Late 2023
High mortgage rates and elevated housing prices remain major roadblocks for home buying, pushing builder sentiment to fall again in October, the 10th consecutive month. The rapid slump in the housing market is likely to continue well into 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues tightening its monetary policy. The weakened...
