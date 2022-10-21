Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Five takeaways from top-ranked Grand Valley’s blowout win over Northern Michigan
Grand Valley State University’s victory over host Ferris State on Oct. 15 jettisoned the Lakers to the top of the Division II national rankings this week. The Lakers returned to Lubbers Stadium in Allendale Saturday afternoon for its Homecoming game and played like they aren’t going to give up the No. 1 spot any time soon. Grand Valley defeated Northern Michigan 56-3 to improve to 8-0 overall.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
WLUC
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marine recruit from Escanaba hopes his story can motivate others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a Marine.
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
wnmufm.org
Body found in Marquette home following fire
MARQUETTE, MI— One person was found dead in a house fire in Marquette Friday afternoon. The City Fire Department was dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to 511 West Magnetic Street and found fire on the first floor. A three-person crew knocked down the flames within 15 minutes. When they searched the home, they discovered one person.
UPMATTERS
One person dead in Marquette house fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after a house fire at 511 W Magnetic Street Friday evening. Marquette City Fire Department says that it was coming from the first floor of a two-story house. First Due engine reported fire on the first floor of a two-story residence. A three-man crew made entry with a 1.75” attack line and got a good knock down on the fire.
WLUC
Escanaba City Council approves sale of waterfront property
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved the sale of a waterfront property to North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics for $65,000 on Thursday night. The property is a part of a development project containing the former jail, the old chamber of commerce building and the waterfront property.
WLUC
Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was sentenced to eight years and 36 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Emery entered a plea to one count of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury. Additionally, her plea included four counts of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.
