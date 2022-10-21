Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Talbot Family Network Names New Healthy Talbot Coordinator
Talbot Family Network announces the appointment of Rachel Stoyanov as the next coordinator for its Healthy Talbot project. The Healthy Talbot Family Resource Guide, which is a compilation of local resources, is the heart of this project. Available in print, in English & Spanish, and online, this guide includes listings for educational, developmental, wellness, and community services in Talbot County. Stoyanov follows Erica Batson who ably served as the Healthy Talbot Coordinator for nearly five years, expanding the project by bringing great content, up-to-date resources, and a calendar of wholesome, healthy local activities for all to enjoy.
wnav.com
Annapolis Town Center to Hold Ribbon Cutting on October 30
“I’ve been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind.”
pasadenavoice.com
New Senior Living Community Under Construction In Pasadena
Seniors interested in finding a new place to call home are learning about a new option in town as they gather for informational sessions at the welcome center for Senior Lifestyle’s new senior living community called The Sheridan at Severna Park. The community is currently under construction at 134 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.
'It's a big vision': Edmondson Village Shopping Center long overdue for makeover
It's an area with a lot of room for improvements and additions, the Edmondson Shopping Center, but covenants dating back over 70 years may be standing in the way.
wypr.org
Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour
Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
Wbaltv.com
Howard County schools convert first 3 snow days to asynchronous instruction days
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools officials on Friday released its new snow day plan. Video above: School systems decide future of snow days in Maryland (Oct. 12) The district is turning its three inclement weather days into asynchronous instruction days in which students will complete assignments...
'Lot of family memories:' Customers saying goodbye to Bertha's, a Baltimore staple
BALTIMORE- Bertha's in Fells Point, one of Baltimore's icons, is getting ready to close."It's always sad to see an iconic place go, but I understand," Joseph Diseta of Baltimore said. "The owners have been here for years."The Norris family, who owns the restaurant, made the announcement on Facebook.Bertha's has been a staple in the community for 50 years.The family issued a statement that reads in part:"Closing Berthas is bittersweet. As a family, we've given so many great years to this wonderful place and are now ready to pursue other life paths and interests. We have made many treasured friendships over...
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
macaronikid.com
👻 Register For BOO Baskets HERE!
Once again this year, Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is spreading Halloween cheer throughout northern Anne Arundel County with our BOO Baskets!. For the second year, we are thrilled to offer BOO Baskets for our subscribers and Facebook followers. Deliveries will be the week of October 24-28. The exact date...
'The Voice' semifinalist Davon Fleming sings national anthem at Ravens game
'The Voice' semifinalist and Baltimore native Davon Fleming sang the national anthem on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens game.
belairnewsandviews.com
Harford County women recognized in The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Women to Watch publication
Several professionals with Harford County connections were included in the The Baltimore Sun’s annual “25 Women to Watch” publication featuring the Baltimore’s area’s newsmakers, thought leaders and change agents. The honorees included:. Angela M. Eaves, associate judge of the Court of Appeals for Harford and...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony
TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
Glen Burnie resident with 74 great-grandchildren turns 100
BALTIMORE -- A longtime resident of Glen Burnie hit a massive milestone Saturday. Mabel Evans is 100 years old. Her family told WJZ Evans moved to the neighborhood in 1960. Over the years she had 10 children, who gave her 32 grandchildren, who gave her 74 great-grandchildren, who gave her 42 great-great-grandchildren. Mabel is a member for the Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. Happy birthday, Mabel, from WJZ!
baltimorefishbowl.com
BMore Flea Market pop-up shopping events showcase one-of-a-kind vintage goods and crafts
Each weekend a group of creatives gathers to sell vintage clothing, collectables, handmade crafts, and one-of-a-kind goods at the BMore Flea Market. The vintage and craft market, which began outside of Penn Station in 2013, focuses on small and creative curators, artists and crafters in Baltimore. Held every Saturday —...
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
WMDT.com
Decatur takes down Easton in a classic Bayside battle
EASTON, Md.– Decatur defeated Easton in a final score of 37-34 on Friday night. Easton would come out of half-time with a 20-14 lead. Brycen Coleman would take a direct snap in the redzone and go all the way for the score and the lead. The Seahawks defense would come up huge and stuff the Easton offense in the endzone for a safety.
Wbaltv.com
Harford County executive candidate profile: Republican Bob Cassilly
BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Bob Cassilly is a Republican state senator who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Middle River area. Damian Gerety, Jr. is 5’8” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and...
talbotspy.org
Opinion: We Oppose Question 5 by Orphans’ Court Judges Paul Carroll, John Hall, and David Wheeler
Ballot Question No. 5 proposes a constitutional amendment to do away with the three elected judges of the Orphans’ Court of Howard County. Their duties would be assigned to a judge of the Circuit Court, as is currently done in Montgomery and Harford counties. Although the proposed amendment, on its face, would affect only Howard County the current judges of the Orphans’ Court for Talbot County, that is, Paul S. Carroll, David J. Wheeler, and Jack Hall, unanimously oppose the adoption of Ballot Question No. 5. Their opposition is shared by nearly all of their colleagues on that Court in other counties, who, collectively, have drafted an argument against adoption of the proposed amended.
