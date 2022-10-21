Read full article on original website
Related
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
How GIT Works Deep Inside
If you are a programmer, you probably use GIT. But have you ever wondered how is GIT working deep inside? I do. Fortunately, you can find many documents on the web about GIT internals. When I read them, I have to realize that GIT is a relatively simple but super genius system. In this article, I would show you, how GIT works deep inside. Come with me to the deep of the rabbit hole.
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
Setting Up WooCommerce on Your WordPress Site
WooCommerce is required if you want to create an excellent e-commerce website on WordPress. It is an open-source, completely customizable e-commerce platform that allows you to create fully functional online stores. What is WordPress WooCommerce?. In a nutshell, WooCommerce is a WordPress plugin that seamlessly integrates commerce with your website's...
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
The Windows Club
PIP is not recognized as an internal or external command
If you are a Python programmer, you know the importance of its libraries. One of the easiest ways to install those libraries is by using the PIP command. However, when some users tried doing the same, they encountered the following error message: ‘pip’ is not recognized as an internal or external command.
techunwrapped.com
Don’t lose the tabs you use most in Chrome: save them and open them whenever you want
Among the many common elements that we use in any current internet browser, tabs help us improve the user experience. These are extended to the most common programs with these characteristics, as is the case with Google ChromeMozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge. At this point, we don’t need to explain...
Exploring Python Features Available in Anypoint Studio
Anypoint Studio is a powerful IDE powered by Mulesoft that makes integration development a breeze! Python's power can accelerate development when added to it✨. Our goal in this blog is to install Python and then play around with it. Python installation in Anypoint Studio. Setting up a Python project. Developing...
daystech.org
Google Chrome update for Android; here’s what it brings | Technology News
New Delhi: Google has rolled out a brand new replace to Chrome for Android tablets with new options. The replace contains a side-by-side view and the flexibility to pull and drop info, stories TechCrunch. The side-by-side view affords improved tab navigation. It helps customers to navigate between tabs by swiping...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Mouse Pointer Trails on Windows
The default Windows mouse pointer works for most people, but you can always customize it to your liking. Enabling mouse pointer trails is just one of many ways to make your mouse pointer stand out. You can enable or disable mouse pointer trails from the Settings app, Control Panel, or...
3 Indicators You Should Use to Track $LAZIO
It’s Alex as always. Today, I’m back with my analysis of Fan Token LAZIO. If you have not read the first two parts of the series, then check them out here:. In the previous articles, I showed you the portraits of Smart Money and Shark-Whales, the two subjects that have the greatest influence on the price of a token. In fact, these subjects have a lot of risk factors that affect the token price. Taking the profit/loss ratio of each wallet cluster for example.
The Noonification: Aptos Fumbles and Why a Killer App Wins Versus L1 (10/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 3 Flipper Zero Hacks to Wow Your Friends (and...
thebiochronicle.com
File Manager APK For Android
Download File Manager APK is a useful application that helps you manage and identify files on your Android device. The program also enables you to determine file size. However, it is not available on the Google Play store, and you must download it from a third-party source. Fortunately, there are several options you can choose from.
How to Use ANU's Quantum Random Number Generator in Your Smart Contracts
Random number generation (RNG) has always been one of the biggest problems when working with smart contracts. A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness. Due to this, RNG needs to be provided as an oracle service. To fulfill the need for randomness in smart contracts,...
How to Append to a Slice in Golang
Slices in go are not the same as slices in another programming language i.e Python. Assigning one slice to another only makes a shallow copy of the slice and should be used cautiously if you want to create a new slice from the existing slice. Introduction. Go lang is undoubtedly...
Finding Digital Crimes by Exploring Master File Table (MFT) Records
To explore the MFT records, learn how to locate date and time values in the metadata of a file we create. These steps help us to identify previously deleted fragments of MFT records in unallocated disk space or in residual data in Pagefile.sys. [Hands-On Project 1–2] Investigation and Development...
Securing Solidity Smart Contracts with Echidna Fuzzer
Greetings dear readers! Today’s essay is the next in a series exploring creative solutions to challenges that an Auditor can encounter. In my previous article, I described. and how to use it; but today, I’d like to discuss fuzzing and the tool for it, Echidna. But first a...
GameFi: DeFi Seeks to Monetize Blockchain Gaming
Years later, decentralized finance continues to reshape different industries, and the gaming industry is no exception. Popularly known for transforming the financial ecosystem, Decentralized Finance or DeFi, known by many, is now spreading its influence to the gaming industry. Over the last few years, the gaming industry has been booming...
Healing Smart Contract Out-of-Gas DoS Vulnerabilities with Gas Gauge
We continue our of educational articles and today we’ll look at. — an awesome tool aimed to help Solidity code auditors at detecting Out-of-Gas DoS. in Ethereum smart contracts. Not much is known about it, but it can compete with the best solutions, such as. , which we recently...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0