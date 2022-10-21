Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range
Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
Carscoops
Manhart Previews BMW M2 With 552 HP And A Fixed Rear Wing
While the world is still trying to figure out if the design of the all-new BMW M2 is acceptable, Manhart has dropped the first images and information on their tuning package for the entry-level M model. The Manhart MH2 560 offers more dramatic looks highlighted by a striking livery, alongside a sportier chassis and an upgraded powertrain.
Carscoops
Hyundai La Festa N Line Debuts In China With Sharper Looks And A Turbo Engine
Hyundai has expanded the N Line range so much that almost every single model in its lineup gets an angrier-looking alter ego. The latest to join the trend is the Hyundai Lafesta, a China-only sedan slotting right in between the Elantra and the Sonata. The highlight of the new Lafesta...
Carscoops
Mazda UK Adds 3.3-liter Six-Cylinder Diesel To Local CX-60 Range
The Mazda CX-60 family will grow in the UK early next year with the arrival of the e-Skyactive D MHEV diesel variant. Powering the Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv D MHEV is a 3.3-liter common rail direct injection six-cylinder diesel that will be offered in two configurations, both of which feature a 48-volt M Hybrid Boost system. The entry-level version pumps out 197 hp while the flagship model has 250 hp and also features the Mazda i-Activ AWD system.
Carscoops
Home Hardwaero: Taking Another Crack At Making A Subaru Impreza More Aerodynamic
A little over a month ago, we featured a video that asked how much more aerodynamic a Subaru Impreza could be made with a trip to the hardware store. Not fully satisfied with the answer in that video, the channel has posted another, with version 2.0 upgrades. In his first...
Carscoops
Ken Block Finally Drives The Audi S1 Hoonitron The Way It Was Meant To Be Driven
Ken Block, pro driver and creator of the Gymkhana series of videos, is finally back for his first full production since leaving Ford. Now that he has partnered with Audi, he’s in an insane electric rally car in Sin City. For this video, Audi went all out, providing the...
Carscoops
VW Getting Rid Of Dreaded Touch-Sensitive Controls On Steering Wheels
Thomas Schäfer, the CEO of Volkswagen published an interesting post on his LinkedIn profile, going through future goals for the brand, including the return of push-button steering wheel controls, and ten new EV launches by 2026 covering a wide spectrum of segments. More specifically, Schäfer wrote: “We are sharpening...
Carscoops
What’s The Prettiest New Coupe In The Market For Under $100,000?
Despite regulation and slow sales of some models, there is a bevy of new coupes available for sale across the globe today. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that all of them are all that attractive. Automotive design isn’t easy to get right. In fact, getting it wrong...
Carscoops
Driven: The 2023 Toyota Crown Is A Hybrid, Hail Mary Pass For Mainstream Sedans
What separates sedans from crossovers, and how important are those differences?. Those are two very important questions as the Toyota Crown is returning to America as an “elevated sedan.” A radical departure from the rear-wheel drive variants offered in Japan, the 2023 Crown is a segment bender that follows in the footsteps of the iconic AMC Eagle.
Carscoops
$8M Bugatti Divo Seeks To Beat $0.1M Tesla Model S Plaid In Drag Race With Sheer Brute Force
While track times are fun, drag racing records can go further to prove just how fast a car is on its own merits. On paper, the Bugatti Divo and the Tesla Model S Plaid are two of the fastest production cars in history. Here’s a breakdown of what happens when they happen to line up at the drag strip at the same time.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Juke Gains New Emblem And Mildly Updated Aero Starting From Australia
The second-gen Nissan Juke has been around since 2019 but it still looks pretty fresh. For the 2023 model year in Australia, Nissan decided to equip the non-electrified Juke with some of the small updates recently introduced by the Juke Hybrid in Europe, while increasing the prices a little bit.
Carscoops
Honda’s Upcoming EVs Could Cost Thousands Less Than Rivals Thanks To GM Connection
Changes to the EV tax credit system have left many foreign automakers fuming. New rules that demand vehicles must be built in North America and feature home-grown battery tech to qualify for credits have effectively made scores of EVs instantly more expensive. But not Honda’s upcoming electric SUVs. Partnering...
Carscoops
Design Trends: Straked Wheels, Are You A Fan?
Car designers and engineers spend endless hours crafting body panels that give the right look and deliver the right kind of aero qualities to provide strong gas mileage figures, but the recent focus on efficiency, particularly among electric cars, means more attention than ever is being paid to wheel designs.
Carscoops
Would You Take A 2023 M4 CSL Over A 2004 M3 CSL?
BMW dishes out its CSL badge so rarely that even RS-bagded Porsches look as common as Corollas in comparison. Only three BMWs have been deemed worthy of the Coupe Sport Leichtbau (lightweight) name that was first applied to the E9 CSL coupe of the 1970s, a modified CS created specifically to win on Europe’s racetracks.
Carscoops
Mullen I-Go Revealed As A 46 HP Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle For Europe
Mullen Automotive has unveiled their ‘new’ I-GO, which is essentially a Chinese EV that takes some cues from the Smart ForFour. According to the company, they have secured the “exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights” to the model, which is fully homologated and certified for sale in select European markets.
Carscoops
Rare 1-Of-79 1991 Porsche 928 S4 XX8 Wants Your Bank Account Details
Although it was first revealed in 1977, the Porsche 928’s was so timeless that it continued being produced well into the mid ’90s. This is your chance to buy one of the rarest and best-looking of all the front-engine Porsches. Built in 1991, this is one of the...
Carscoops
Toyota Hilux Goes Airborne After Driver Loses Control And Hits Embankment
The driver and passenger of a Toyota Hilux in Queensland, Australia have been lucky to walk away from a terrifying crash earlier this month. Dashcam footage of the crash starts off by showing a black Toyota Hilux approaching the highway while following a red Toyota C-HR. When the road opens up to two lanes, the driver of the Hilux immediately turns into the overtaking lane and appears to pin the throttle just as the pickup was traveling over painted white lines on the road.
Carscoops
Tesla’s Elon Musk Spotted In Mexico Possibly Eyeing New EV Factory
Elon Musk was in Monterrey, Mexico over the weekend and his appearance might indicate interest in a new Tesla factory location. The CEO was accompanied by other high-level Tesla execs as well as the US ambassador to Mexico. Unnamed sources suggest that even if a factory isn’t in the works, Tesla has bigger plans for the country.
Carscoops
BYD Temporarily Pauses Atto 3 Deliveries In Australia Over Child Seat Compliance Issue
Deliveries of the all-electric BYD Atto 3 have been paused in Australia because of a compliance issue that needs to be resolved. BYD Automotive sent a letter through local distributor EVDirect to local customers late last week informing them that deliveries would be delayed for seven days commencing October 21.
Comments / 0