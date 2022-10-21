Read full article on original website
Related
southcountypublications.net
Charlie Ray
Charles “Charlie” Kenneth Ray, 84, of Springfield, passed away October 11, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 28, 1937 in Springfield, the son of Kenneth and Maxine (McClain) Ray. He is survived by three sons: Dennis Alan (Kym) Ray of Plano, Jeffrey Curtis Ray of...
southcountypublications.net
Essie Carter
Essie M. Carter, 96, of Sherman, died October 9, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Riverton. She was born September 14, 1926 in Ellsinore, Mo., the daughter of Ira and Lucy (Fry) Bowman. She married Carlos A. Carter February 20, 1945 and he preceded her in death July 21, 2011.
southcountypublications.net
Rochester High girls cross country team wins CS8 Conference title
Rochester High’s girls cross country team brought home the team title from the Central State 8 Conference Meet held Saturday at Lincoln Park in Springfield. Colleen Zeibert repeated as the girls individual conference champ, running a three-mile time of 18:39 to win by 22 seconds over Glenwood’s Ashlyn Chopra.
southcountypublications.net
Village board approves purchase of license plate camera
The Rochester village board approved the purchase of a license plate camera for the Rochester Police Department and heard a proposal from the Rochester Junior High baseball team concerning the installation of Automated External Defibrillators at Community Park at its October 11 regular meeting. The baseball team was at the...
southcountypublications.net
Vote on gaming parlor license expected at next village meeting
Village of Chatham trustees are expected to vote on an ordinance that would create a new license classification for video gaming at next week’s meeting on October 25. Current village ordinances that allow for video gaming include the stipulation that a business’ gross receipts of the sale of food, non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages must be more than 25 percent of the net terminal income for the prior 12-month period.
southcountypublications.net
City council handles routine agenda in just over one hour
The Auburn city council took care of a light agenda in just over one hour Monday evening. The council reviewed a draft resolution prepared by attorney Greg Moredock for the sale of the Redbud Park property located at 15280 Kennedy that was discussed at the last meeting. Moredock said the resolution would declare the 41 acres “as surplus property and authorize the city to sell it.”
Comments / 0