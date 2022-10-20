ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

hotnewhiphop.com

Day Care Workers Who Scared Children With Masks Face Charges

Four women linked to the viral video are facing charges of felony child abuse. Recently, video footage of daycare workers scaring children in their facility went viral on social media. The clips were recorded at Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center located in Hamilton, Mississippi. The footage showed...
HAMILTON, MS
The Associated Press

Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light. The videos — one filmed in September and another this month — were posted on social media. They show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in northeast Mississippi, wearing a Halloween mask similar to the one in the “Scream” movies and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.” Children can be seen bawling, cowering in fear and at times running from the masked employee. Another employee gives directions, singling out which children have acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces, the video showed.
HAMILTON, MS
TMZ.com

Day Care Workers Who Scared Kids, Parents Pushed for Felony Charges

The parents whose children got the crap scared out of them by Mississippi day care workers pushed hard for those adults to get hit with serious crimes, and it ultimately worked ... according to law enforcement. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, who is spearheading the criminal investigation, tells TMZ ......
MONROE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
wcbi.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
HAMILTON, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th. Zariah...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Man charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony fleeing

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies said a man was throwing drugs out the window, narrowly missing children playing, while running from law enforcement. 28-year-old Eldridge Pete Langford III is charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony fleeing. The sheriff’s department’s Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Brooksville police chief resigns

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The police chief of Brooksville, Virginia Rich, has resigned. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby confirmed the information with WTVA 9 News on Thursday. WTVA has been unable to get in contact with the mayor's office to learn why Rich resigned. According to the 2020 Census, the...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December

They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
STARKVILLE, MS

