hotnewhiphop.com
Day Care Workers Who Scared Children With Masks Face Charges
Four women linked to the viral video are facing charges of felony child abuse. Recently, video footage of daycare workers scaring children in their facility went viral on social media. The clips were recorded at Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center located in Hamilton, Mississippi. The footage showed...
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light. The videos — one filmed in September and another this month — were posted on social media. They show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in northeast Mississippi, wearing a Halloween mask similar to the one in the “Scream” movies and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.” Children can be seen bawling, cowering in fear and at times running from the masked employee. Another employee gives directions, singling out which children have acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces, the video showed.
