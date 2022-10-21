Read full article on original website
Essie Carter
Essie M. Carter, 96, of Sherman, died October 9, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Riverton. She was born September 14, 1926 in Ellsinore, Mo., the daughter of Ira and Lucy (Fry) Bowman. She married Carlos A. Carter February 20, 1945 and he preceded her in death July 21, 2011.
Helping Hands fund begins 36th year
Auburn Community Helping Hands is ready to start its 36th year of asking the community for donations to help purchase winter coats and boots for children and food baskets at Christmas in our town. This year our goal is $11,000, the same as it was last year. Again this year,...
Rochester High girls cross country team wins CS8 Conference title
Rochester High’s girls cross country team brought home the team title from the Central State 8 Conference Meet held Saturday at Lincoln Park in Springfield. Colleen Zeibert repeated as the girls individual conference champ, running a three-mile time of 18:39 to win by 22 seconds over Glenwood’s Ashlyn Chopra.
Titans start fast, cruise past Senators in rain 48-14
Another bad weather game, but a much different result for the Glenwood Titans last Friday night at Southeast High School. With temperatures in the 50s, wind and rain falling throughout, the Titans took control from the opening kickoff and cruised to a 48-14 victory over Springfield High to improve to 6-2 with one regular season game left.
Village board approves purchase of license plate camera
The Rochester village board approved the purchase of a license plate camera for the Rochester Police Department and heard a proposal from the Rochester Junior High baseball team concerning the installation of Automated External Defibrillators at Community Park at its October 11 regular meeting. The baseball team was at the...
