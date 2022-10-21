ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden rallies on student debt cancellation with eye on younger voters

By Phil Mattingly, Jeremy Diamond, Maegan Vazquez, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy