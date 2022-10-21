ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PopSugar

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring the Crowd to Their Feet With Stunning Opera Duet

What happens when you put two vocal powerhouses in the same room? They bring the crowd to their feet. On Oct. 19, the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" were treated to an outstanding performance by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. After Lambert finished telling a story about the time he and Queen guitarist Brian May performed an impromptu cover of "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Turandot," Hudson suggested they put their own vocal skills to the test. "Can we do a little bit of it right now?" Hudson asked before Lambert replied, "Yeah, let's do it!"
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KFI AM 640

Walk of Fame Star for Jefferson Airplane Unveiled

The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Louder

Watch Sebastian Bach rapping Outkast, Snoop Dogg and Run-DMC classics on one of the most surreal reality TV shows ever

The Skid Row legend showed a different side when he took part in Celebrity Rap Superstar in 2007...and he wasn't bad!. We always appreciate the moments when a rock star works hard to push themselves out of their comfort zone, and we can think of few more stark examples of that than when heavy metal legend and former Skid Row frontman, Sebastian Bach, explored his hip-hop credentials for a bizarre, mid-00s celebrity reality TV competition.
Ultimate Classic Rock

XTC’s Andy Partridge Recalls the End of His Live Career

XTC co-founder Andy Partridge looked back at the moment he knew he played his final show and said, “My dream had died.”. The British new wave band was just about to start a North American tour in 1982 that was expected to take them to the next level of success. Instead, Partridge fell ill and wound up in the hospital before any of the shows took place, ending XTC’s live career and plunging them into heavy debt.
soultracks.com

The Whispers continue re-recording their catalog with "Rock Steady"

(October 23, 2022) As we reported back in August, The Whispers have taken a big step to control their musical catalog by re-recording some of their biggest hits, so that they retain the rights to the recordings. As group member Wallace “Scotty” Scott said, “We want to reap some of the financial benefits that record companies have enjoyed at our expense for decades.”
NME

Run The Jewels share details of new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album

Run The Jewels have unveiled details of a new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album. The new release, called ‘RTJ Cu4tro‘, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. Released on November 11, via Jewel Runners/BMG, the release was previewed by a new version...
SFGate

Synths, Anxiety, and a Genius ‘Dear John’ Sequel: The Ultimate ‘Midnights’ Track-by-Track

From the sonic and lyrical influence of the Lover track “The Archer” to the harrowing revelations of the “Dear John” sequel “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” the depths of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights deserve deep examination. That’s exactly what happens on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, in which Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield (who both wrote about the new album) join host Brian Hiatt for a nearly two-hour-long track-by-track examination of Midnights, including the seven bonus tracks on the 3am Edition.

