howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
PopSugar
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring the Crowd to Their Feet With Stunning Opera Duet
What happens when you put two vocal powerhouses in the same room? They bring the crowd to their feet. On Oct. 19, the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" were treated to an outstanding performance by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. After Lambert finished telling a story about the time he and Queen guitarist Brian May performed an impromptu cover of "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Turandot," Hudson suggested they put their own vocal skills to the test. "Can we do a little bit of it right now?" Hudson asked before Lambert replied, "Yeah, let's do it!"
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Walk of Fame Star for Jefferson Airplane Unveiled
The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows
Mariah Carey will perform a special two-date-only run, dubbed the "Merry Christmas to All!" shows.
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 23 ft. Ed Maverick, Ambizius and La Élite
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
Queen's Radio Ga Ga: how a song inspired by a swearing toddler proved the power of television
A song written by Roger Taylor after Freddie Mercury told him his others weren't good enough, Radio Ga Ga became a hit single and an iconic Queen classic
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Watch Sebastian Bach rapping Outkast, Snoop Dogg and Run-DMC classics on one of the most surreal reality TV shows ever
The Skid Row legend showed a different side when he took part in Celebrity Rap Superstar in 2007...and he wasn't bad!. We always appreciate the moments when a rock star works hard to push themselves out of their comfort zone, and we can think of few more stark examples of that than when heavy metal legend and former Skid Row frontman, Sebastian Bach, explored his hip-hop credentials for a bizarre, mid-00s celebrity reality TV competition.
XTC’s Andy Partridge Recalls the End of His Live Career
XTC co-founder Andy Partridge looked back at the moment he knew he played his final show and said, “My dream had died.”. The British new wave band was just about to start a North American tour in 1982 that was expected to take them to the next level of success. Instead, Partridge fell ill and wound up in the hospital before any of the shows took place, ending XTC’s live career and plunging them into heavy debt.
Latin Grammys name Quetzal Fuerte as this year’s official artist
The Latin Grammys announced that Quetzal Fuerte, a Mexican muralist, would be this year’s official artist. Fuertes is tasked with making the artwork for the awards show, including a mural in Mexico and another one in the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. RELATED: Romeo Santos gets...
Guitar World Magazine
Fairport Convention’s Simon Nicol looks back on 55 years of the band that transformed British music
This year sees the 55th anniversary of Fairport Convention, prime architects of the UK’s folk-rock movement and a band that has left an indelible mark on British music. Here, founder member and guitarist Simon Nicol traces the band’s origins from the perspective of his own musical journey…. With...
soultracks.com
The Whispers continue re-recording their catalog with "Rock Steady"
(October 23, 2022) As we reported back in August, The Whispers have taken a big step to control their musical catalog by re-recording some of their biggest hits, so that they retain the rights to the recordings. As group member Wallace “Scotty” Scott said, “We want to reap some of the financial benefits that record companies have enjoyed at our expense for decades.”
NME
Run The Jewels share details of new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album
Run The Jewels have unveiled details of a new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album. The new release, called ‘RTJ Cu4tro‘, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. Released on November 11, via Jewel Runners/BMG, the release was previewed by a new version...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
SFGate
Synths, Anxiety, and a Genius ‘Dear John’ Sequel: The Ultimate ‘Midnights’ Track-by-Track
From the sonic and lyrical influence of the Lover track “The Archer” to the harrowing revelations of the “Dear John” sequel “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” the depths of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights deserve deep examination. That’s exactly what happens on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, in which Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield (who both wrote about the new album) join host Brian Hiatt for a nearly two-hour-long track-by-track examination of Midnights, including the seven bonus tracks on the 3am Edition.
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
