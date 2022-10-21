Read full article on original website
Madison Public Schools gets new interim superintendent
MADISON, Neb. -- A new interim superintendent has been named for Madison Public Schools. Justin Frederick has been announced as the new interim superintendent for the district. Frederick has previously been a teacher in Lincoln, the Chambers Public Schools principal, the superintendent at Chambers for four years and the superintendent...
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines
After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
One injured in Merrick County rollover
SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
Nebraska mom details 2-month-old daughter's experience with RSV
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors encourage extra vigilance and get in touch with your pediatrician immediately if you notice a very young baby struggling to breathe. “We've got RSV coming out of our ears," said Hannah Brand, a pediatric nurse in Norfolk. Doctors in the Metro are also seeing a...
Yankton drug dealer is sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Yankton drug dealer now knows his fate. Ronald D. Minniefield, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Minniefield and his co-conspirators knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to knowingly...
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
Sioux City police searching for armed robbery suspect
Police received a report of a robbery at a business on Hamilton Boulevard on Monday.
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
