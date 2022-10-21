Read full article on original website
Lorenzo Musetti wins 2022 Napoli Cup over Berrettini
Lorenzo Musetti proved better than an injured Matteo Berrettini who played the match but was unable to play his best 7-6(5) 6-2. Berrettini explained yesterday that he disregarded suggestions from his team to retire against McDonald due to a very painful foot. He said he'll try to play today and he did but he was unable to play his best although he did try.
Can Stricker Hold On In Milan Race?
A host of #NextGenATP stars will this week battle for the final spots at the eight-player Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals as the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Milan concludes Sunday. Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Jack Draper, Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka have already qualified for the 21-and-under event....
Arevalo/Rojer Triumph In Stockholm
Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer captured their fourth tour-level title of the season Sunday at the Stockholm Open, where they overcame third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-3, 6-3. In a strong display, the top seeds broke three times and won 79 per cent (15/19) of points on their...
Rune Topples Tsitsipas, Clinches Stockholm Crown
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune wrote another chapter into his standout season on Sunday at the Stockholm Open, where he upset top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to win his second tour-level title. The 19-year-old opened his shoulders and hit through the World No. 5 throughout the one-hour, 35-minute clash, firing...
Scouting Report: Alcaraz Leads Basel Field, Medvedev & Tsitsipas In Vienna
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. Just three ATP Tour events remain this year before the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, two of which will be played this coming week. The Swiss Indoors...
Alcaraz-Draper, Ruud-Wawrinka Headline Basel Draw
Felix looking to improve Nitto ATP Finals qualification hopes. There will be no shortage of popcorn matchups in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will start his tournament against #NextGenATP Briton Jack Draper, while second seed Casper Ruud will open against former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka. Both clashes will be first-time ATP Head2Head meetings.
Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final for his second title in as many weeks
Berrettini, Musetti Set All-Italian Final In Naples
Top seed Berrettini struggled with foot injury throughout semi-final victory. With his back against the wall Saturday, Matteo Berrettini survived to reach the final at the Tennis Napoli Cup. After a slow start, the Italian raised his level on serve to overcome American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. In a...
Tsitsipas Surges Into Stockholm Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas delivered a clinical semi-final showing on Saturday at the Stockholm Open, where he eased past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2 to maintain his unbeaten record at the ATP 250 event. The top seed broke Ruusuvuori’s serve five times in the pair’s maiden tour-level meeting, finding consistency behind his groundstrokes...
Tennis-Pegula eases past Sakkari to claim Guadalajara title
American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday. Oct 23 (Reuters) - American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday.
Dodig/Krajicek Continue Late Surge In Bid For Turin
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek advanced to their second straight ATP Tour final with a Saturday victory in Naples. After a deep run last week in Florence, the Croatian-American pair will now play for its second title of the season at the Tennis Napoli Cup. The top seeds edged Italians...
Felix Serves Into Second Straight ATP Tour Final In Antwerp
Canadian faces Korda in bid for back-to-back tour-level titles. Felix Auger-Aliassime did not create a break point on Saturday against Richard Gasquet, but still progressed to his second ATP Tour final in as many weeks by dominating two tie-breaks in a 7-6(2), 7-6(3) win at the European Open. After claiming...
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz at the top; Auger-Aliassime climbs to No 9 as Race to Turin heats up
US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, with no changes taking place in this week’s top 8. Alcaraz, who is playing in Basel this week, has a 920-point lead over second-ranked and fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, followed by Norway’s Casper Ruud at No 3 and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at No 4.
Nitto ATP Finals Announces Record Prize Money For 2022 Event
The Nitto ATP Finals will award a record $14.75 million in prize money at this year’s season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 13-20 November. The prize money pool reflects an increase of 103 per cent on the 2021 tournament and a 64 per cent increase on the 2019 event, the last pre-pandemic edition of the Nitto ATP Finals.
Berrettini could join likes of Djokovic, Nadal in prestigious club with Naples triumph
Only a few active players managed to win an ATP title on all 3 surfaces (hard, clay, grass) and Matteo Berrettini can join this exclusive club at the 2022 Napoli Cup. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray obviously won a title on all three surfaces in their career but there are only a few more active players that also did that. Dominic Thiem, John Isner, Richard Gasquet, Feliciano Lopez, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and Lucas Pouille all did it a long time ago.
Azarenka outlasts Gauff, will face Pegula in Guadalajara semifinals
Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted No.5 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday, winning 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season. Entering Friday's quarterfinals, Azarenka was one of just two players left in the field (Sloane Stephens) to have...
Sakkari-Bouzkova semi suspended by rain at Guadalajara
Saturday's second semifinal between fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece and the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova was suspended due to rain, with Sakkari up one set at the Guadalajara (Mexico) Open Akron. The pair will finish their semifinal Sunday afternoon and then turn around to play No. 3 Jessica Pegula in...
Auger-Aliassime wins 2022 Antwerp Open over Korda
For the second week in a row, Auger-Aliassime won a trophy leaving Korda empty-handed once more 6-3 6-4. After struggling with finals for a long time, Auger-Aliassime has seemingly cracked the code. He played another final this week and he got another win.Sebastian Korda was also playing in his second consecutive final but once again remained without the trophy.
Holger Rune wins 2022 Stockholm Open over Tsitsipas
In their second match of the year, Holger Rune handed Stefanos Tsitsipas his second defeat as he bested him in the Stockholm Open final 6-4 6-4. This was not an explosive match as many anticipated as Tsitsipas simply did not bring his best. He was okay but okay doesn't win you a trophy if you have a very good player on the opposite side. Rune was excellent, from start to finish there was very little to complain about the way he approached this match.
Sanders and Stefani defeat Danilina and Haddad Maia to win Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Storm Sanders and Luisa Stefani won their first team title at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Sunday, defeating Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 10-8 in the final. Guadalajara is Sanders' fifth career doubles title and third of the season, having won Adelaide with Ashleigh...
