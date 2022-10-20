ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Brandon Banks is playing with a chip on his shoulder and leading dominant Aliquippa defense

Bridgeville– When Aliquippa faced off with Chartiers Valley, it pinned CV star, and Penn State commit Lamont Payne up against Aliquippa junior cornerback Brandon Banks. Banks has received FBS attention, but not quite to the level of Penn State, and you could tell that he entered the game with a chip on his shoulder, knowing he would spend most of the night on the big-name recruit.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty

Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
knightkrier.com

The sky’s the limit for the Norwin High School Marching Band

After months of preparation and anticipation, the Norwin High School Marching Band will compete in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association (PIMBA) Championships on Saturday, Oct. 22. The PIMBA Championships are held at the Norwin High School with gates opening at 3:15 pm. The evening will be kicked off with the performance of the National Anthem at 4:15 pm. Tickets are available for 10 dollars for students and senior citizens, and 15 dollars for adults.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg

—- Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road. The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with...
SHARPSBURG, PA
wtae.com

North Huntingdon woman celebrates 105th birthday

Irene Orenak of North Huntingdon rang in her 105thbirthday on Wednesday. Her loving granddaughter-in-law, Heather, tells us Irene belongs to St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKeesport. She's also a member of the Bluebirds Duck Pins bowling team. Irene enjoys bingo, embroidery, cross stitch, word searches and spending time with...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23

There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Art After Dark is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. The 21-and-over happy hour will feature seasonal beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, hot dog bar and Oktoberfest-themed light bites, pumpkin carver Brendan Conaway, a gallery ghost hunt with Stage Right, multi-genre instrumental music by Trio724, raffles and photo opportunities.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge School Board Hires Business Manager and Two New Teachers

(Ambridge, Pa.) Betheann Eyth was hired by Ambridge School Board Wednesday night as business manager and director of operations and transportation effective November 1, 2022. Her annual salary will be $75,000.00 The board approved Zachary Dugan as high school technology education teacher . His salary will be $46,771.00. Alexis Corgis was hired to teach second grade at Highland Elementary School, her salary will be $46,771.00.
AMBRIDGE, PA
matadornetwork.com

You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park

Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

The Great Pumpkins: Bethel Park family carves for a cause

It’s the great pumpkin display, Bethel Park. On Oct. 30 and 31, hundreds and hundreds of elaborate, hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns will light up a front yard along East View Road in Bethel Park, and folks from near and far are invited to witness the spooktacular scene. “People decorate for...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park real estate transactions, week of Oct. 23, 2022

Thomas George sold property at Unknown Address to Derek and Courtney Scott for $365,000. Jeffrey Davis sold property at 3344 Altherton Drive to Roberto and Allyson Pantin Morales for $240,000. Alexander Zoelle sold property at 2317 Casswell Drive to Christopher Cichra and Jaclyn Martin for $394,000. Jason Ward sold property...
BETHEL PARK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy