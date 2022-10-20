Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brandon Banks is playing with a chip on his shoulder and leading dominant Aliquippa defense
Bridgeville– When Aliquippa faced off with Chartiers Valley, it pinned CV star, and Penn State commit Lamont Payne up against Aliquippa junior cornerback Brandon Banks. Banks has received FBS attention, but not quite to the level of Penn State, and you could tell that he entered the game with a chip on his shoulder, knowing he would spend most of the night on the big-name recruit.
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
Kiski Area rides strong 2nd half to playoff win
The Gateway boys soccer team had designs, as the No. 12 seed, of taking down No. 5 Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game Saturday at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium. But the veteran Cavaliers, with eight seniors in the starting lineup, didn’t let their opportunity to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Players switch positions, pace offense as Bethel Park tops South Fayette, clinches playoff spot
Bethel Park was without its top running back, Austin Caye, on Friday night at South Fayette Stadium, but the conference-leading Black Hawks still clinched a playoff spot in the Class 5A Allegheny Six with a 28-9 win. The Black Hawks (8-1, 4-0) used two 100-plus-yard rushing efforts to seal a...
Pennsylvania Almanac
St. Louise de Marillac School alum returns to speak about FBLA
While there was no chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for Jack Sabo in middle school, he hopes to encourage the students who now have that chance to take the opportunity to join. Sabo graduated from St. Louise de Marillac in Upper St. Clair in May 2019,...
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
knightkrier.com
The sky’s the limit for the Norwin High School Marching Band
After months of preparation and anticipation, the Norwin High School Marching Band will compete in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association (PIMBA) Championships on Saturday, Oct. 22. The PIMBA Championships are held at the Norwin High School with gates opening at 3:15 pm. The evening will be kicked off with the performance of the National Anthem at 4:15 pm. Tickets are available for 10 dollars for students and senior citizens, and 15 dollars for adults.
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hubz Kitchen, with 25 varieties of fries, to open in former Ida’s place in Lower Burrell
Hubz Kitchen, renowned for its cheesesteak hoagies and 25 varieties of french fries, will open in early November at the site of the former Gigi’s Place and Ida’s restaurant at 2803 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. Hubz already is well-known in the city, as it operated out of...
In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg
—- Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road. The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with...
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
wtae.com
North Huntingdon woman celebrates 105th birthday
Irene Orenak of North Huntingdon rang in her 105thbirthday on Wednesday. Her loving granddaughter-in-law, Heather, tells us Irene belongs to St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKeesport. She's also a member of the Bluebirds Duck Pins bowling team. Irene enjoys bingo, embroidery, cross stitch, word searches and spending time with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23
There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 21-23
Art After Dark is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. The 21-and-over happy hour will feature seasonal beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, hot dog bar and Oktoberfest-themed light bites, pumpkin carver Brendan Conaway, a gallery ghost hunt with Stage Right, multi-genre instrumental music by Trio724, raffles and photo opportunities.
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge School Board Hires Business Manager and Two New Teachers
(Ambridge, Pa.) Betheann Eyth was hired by Ambridge School Board Wednesday night as business manager and director of operations and transportation effective November 1, 2022. Her annual salary will be $75,000.00 The board approved Zachary Dugan as high school technology education teacher . His salary will be $46,771.00. Alexis Corgis was hired to teach second grade at Highland Elementary School, her salary will be $46,771.00.
matadornetwork.com
You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park
Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
Pennsylvania Almanac
The Great Pumpkins: Bethel Park family carves for a cause
It’s the great pumpkin display, Bethel Park. On Oct. 30 and 31, hundreds and hundreds of elaborate, hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns will light up a front yard along East View Road in Bethel Park, and folks from near and far are invited to witness the spooktacular scene. “People decorate for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park real estate transactions, week of Oct. 23, 2022
Thomas George sold property at Unknown Address to Derek and Courtney Scott for $365,000. Jeffrey Davis sold property at 3344 Altherton Drive to Roberto and Allyson Pantin Morales for $240,000. Alexander Zoelle sold property at 2317 Casswell Drive to Christopher Cichra and Jaclyn Martin for $394,000. Jason Ward sold property...
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
