Bethpage, NY

darienite.com

Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
STAMFORD, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition

Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
FREEPORT, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Proposed Popeyes restaurant moving forward at old Astoria Bank building in Coram

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. After what Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner called a three year long process, the old Astoria Bank building...
CORAM, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Eatery Opening Second Location In Nassau County

Lovers of all things pasta can rejoice after a popular eatery revealed plans to open the restaurant’s second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company will open up shop in Farmingdale at the Republic Plaza shopping center, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, according to a statement from Breslin Realty.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022

The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Hoyt Farm Halloweekend Festival a spooktacular success

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 17th Annual Halloweekend on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The popular annual event traditionally sells out without much advertising. This year was no different, with roughly 1500 residents, between both days, participating in the festival weekend. Families enjoyed touring the festive preserve playing games, winning prizes, engaging in the entertainment and Fall fare, and enjoying the food.
SMITHTOWN, NY
northforker.com

Little Fish restaurant opens in Southold at Kenney’s Beach

Little Fish in Southold. (Credit: Lee Meyer) Little Fish, the new restaurant from the owners of Montauk’s beloved 668 The Gig Shack, has opened in Southold. The restaurant, which overlooks the Long Island Sound at Kenney’s Beach, is in the completely renovated space that once occupied Elbow East. A bright new coat of paint — both inside and out — pops with bold colors, the exterior accented with a green trim and the interior awash with blues and yellows, greens and pinks, all inspired by the gorgeous sunsets at Kenney’s. It’s light and airy and bursting with potential.
SOUTHOLD, NY
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022

For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

New York Mac & Cheese Fest

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
WANTAGH, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man allegedly stole a cultivator, wheelbarrow and roofing shingles from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC

Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

