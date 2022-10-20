Little Fish in Southold. (Credit: Lee Meyer) Little Fish, the new restaurant from the owners of Montauk’s beloved 668 The Gig Shack, has opened in Southold. The restaurant, which overlooks the Long Island Sound at Kenney’s Beach, is in the completely renovated space that once occupied Elbow East. A bright new coat of paint — both inside and out — pops with bold colors, the exterior accented with a green trim and the interior awash with blues and yellows, greens and pinks, all inspired by the gorgeous sunsets at Kenney’s. It’s light and airy and bursting with potential.

SOUTHOLD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO