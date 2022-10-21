Read full article on original website
Related
goaugie.com
Viking Football Slips Up Against Mavericks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings' home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead on three rushing touchdowns, with two of the drives spanning at least 72 yards.
goaugie.com
Augustana Wrestling Ranked No. 5 in NWCA Preseason Poll
MANHEIM, Pa.--The Augustana wrestling team begins the 2022-23 season ranked fifth in the Top-25 of the NWCA Preseason Division II poll. Augustana also has six individually-ranked wrestlers in Jaxson Rohman, Jack Huffman, Tyler Wagener, Miles Fitzgerald, Cade Mueller and Steven Hajas. The Vikings totaled 58 points in the poll and...
goaugie.com
Viking Volleyball Falls to Cougars on Saturday Afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana volleyball team fell to the Cougars of Sioux Falls (25-19, 25-19, 25-23) on Saturday afternoon in the Stewart Center. The Vikings move to a 16-7 record and are now 8-7 in NSIC play. The Cougars advance to a 13-9 record with a 9-6 record in the loop.
goaugie.com
Augustana Races Past NSIC Competition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 8 Augustana women's swimming and diving team topped all teams in the Sioux Falls quad-invite this weekend. The Vikings competed against MSU Moorhead, USF, and Northern State where they totalled 16 event wins and added a total of 1,096 points. As a team, the Vikings went 6-0 as each school raced as a dual meet against one another.
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
kelo.com
Woman shot in the leg during drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota
HILLS, MN (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a woman injured. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Savannah Johnson, 18, of Paullina, Iowa had been shot in the leg. Witnesses, who were there for a birthday party, said three males entered the residence. The owner asked them to leave, which they did. The three were in a vehicle when shots were fired toward the home. Police are looking for a black or charcoal Dodge Dart. Two of the men were described as being about 6 feet tall, one African American and one Asian. Both had dreadlocks or braids. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening. The Sioux Falls Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls resident faces charges after attacking three people in a knifing rampage. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect seemingly chose his victims at random. The first incident took place in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
willmarradio.com
Drive-by shooting investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police investigated a drive-by shooting Friday night. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says around 9 p.m. there was a call to police about gunshots in the 700 Block of Southwest 7th Street, near Kennedy Elementary. Felt says there were no reports of any injuries. On social media a home owner posted pictures of a bullet hole in the side of her garage.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old killed in rollover crash in Lincoln County
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the...
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Rock County
HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — An 18-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday evening. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses say there was a birthday party at the residence that day. Later in...
KELOLAND TV
Electric car fire closes highway west of Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigate residential burglary
The Brookings Police Department is investigating a residential burglary. Detective Adam Smith says it happened sometime between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM on Friday. He says an unknown person or persons forced entry into a residence in the 800 block of Steamboat Trail. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford’s President and CEO, Bill Gassen, sent an email to employees explaining the reason behind the representatives’ efforts to reduce administrative expenses. Gassen said it was a difficult decision to streamline their leadership structure; however, decision-makers wanted to focus more on...
Comments / 0